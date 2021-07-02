 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ten Mark Morris High School seniors receive $1,250 scholarship from the Mark Morris Foundation
0 comments

Ten Mark Morris High School seniors receive $1,250 scholarship from the Mark Morris Foundation

{{featured_button_text}}

Ten Mark Morris High School graduating seniors recently each received a $1,250 scholarship from the Mark Morris High School Foundation.

They are Josie Boultinghouse, Lucinda Sieler, Simon St. Martin-Shook, Brock Messinger, Emma Jewell, Kathleen West, Alec Busby-Frey, Antonio DaSilva, Mikayla Taylor and Grace Deering.

Money for the scholarships from the foundation established in 2008 to honor the 50th anniversary of the school, comes from support of the high school alumni and friends of the high school.

The Foundation is an independent, nonprofit organization that accepts tax deductible donations for the benefit of Mark Morris students, providing scholarship opportunities and funding projects identified as a priority by the school community, according to information submitted to The Daily News.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 23

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Obituaries

Death Notices

Frederickson - Gerald Charles, 78, of Castle Rock, passed away at home on June 26. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Obituaries

Death Notices

Jackson — Roland Dean, 79, of Kelso, died June 26 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Obituaries

Death Notices

Norton — Rose Dewain, 71, of Kelso, died June 29 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Obituaries

Death Notices

Dobyns — Patricia Louise, 89, of Centralia, died June 22 at the Sharon Care Center in Centralia. Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.

Obituaries

Area Services

Stewart — Joseph (Joe); 1 p.m. July 6, Joe Stewart Track at Kelso High School, Kelso.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News