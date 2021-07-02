Ten Mark Morris High School seniors receive $1,250 scholarship from the Mark Morris Foundation

Ten Mark Morris High School graduating seniors recently each received a $1,250 scholarship from the Mark Morris High School Foundation.

They are Josie Boultinghouse, Lucinda Sieler, Simon St. Martin-Shook, Brock Messinger, Emma Jewell, Kathleen West, Alec Busby-Frey, Antonio DaSilva, Mikayla Taylor and Grace Deering.

Money for the scholarships from the foundation established in 2008 to honor the 50th anniversary of the school, comes from support of the high school alumni and friends of the high school.

The Foundation is an independent, nonprofit organization that accepts tax deductible donations for the benefit of Mark Morris students, providing scholarship opportunities and funding projects identified as a priority by the school community, according to information submitted to The Daily News.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.