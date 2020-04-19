Study says cognitive ability influences physical ability, not the other way around

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A study from Switzerland’s Université de Genève looked to answer the question of which came first: a decrease in physical activity or cognitive decline?

Cognitive abilities and physical activity are correlated, and the World Health Organization reported 3.2 million people a year die due to physical inactivity. However, researchers at UNIGE have sought to discover whether cognitive decline or physical inactivity influences the other. The study was published in the American Psychological Association’s monthly peer-reviewed journal, Health Psychology.

“Correlations have been established between these two factors, particularly in terms of memory, but also regarding the growth and survival of new neurons,” said Boris Cheval, a researcher at UNIGE’s Swiss Centre for Affective Sciences (CISA) in a press release. “But we have never yet formally tested which comes first: Does physical activity prevent a decline in cognitive skills or vice versa? That’s what we wanted to verify.”

Earlier studies hypothesized that physical activity prevents cognitive decline. But according to Cheval, recent studies may indicate that past research has “only told half the story … since they demonstrate that our brain is involved when it comes to engaging in physical activity.”