WOODLAND — Senior Rae Perry, 18, who has lived in Woodland since the age of 1, graduates high school this summer with tentative plans to be an art teacher. Perry answered questions from The Daily News about overcoming mental health struggles to graduate and the people who helped her get there.

Q&A

Parents: My dad's name is Rick Perry and my mom's name is Cicely Perry.

What are your plans after graduation?

I know that I want to go to college for sure, but I want to go when I'm ready, both financially and mentally. So, I'm going to be taking a gap year (or years) before going to Clark College for a couple of years until I transfer to Washington State University Pullman. I'm not officially set on WSU Pullman, but I do know that I want to become an art teacher!

What was the biggest struggle to graduate and how did you overcome it?

My biggest struggle by far was balancing my own mental health and school. I tend to get in over my head with school, and my own anxiety causes me to procrastinate. Despite what I'm going through, I push through my struggles and get my assignments done while giving myself a healthy amount of mental breaks.

What will you miss most about high school?

Being able to see my favorite people every day. I'll keep in touch with friends of course, and possibly even some staff but I'll miss being able to see them every day. Interacting with the people in my life every day is my favorite part of school!

Where do you see yourself in five years?

In five years, I see myself in college still, trying to become an art teacher. Since I'll be taking a gap year (or years) there's a chance I'll still be doing school in five years.

What would you recommend to someone having difficulty in school?

Try to form a good support system, both with yourself and others. Saying just a couple of kind words to yourself or validating yourself by doing something as simple as getting out of bed every morning can possibly help with struggles such as depression. Also having people around that keep you smiling and help support you can make all the struggling less unbearable.

Who is your biggest inspiration and why?

It's hard to just pick one person who's a big inspiration to me. There are so many people in my life that I look up to and make me want to work harder to be a better person. People like my dad, my friends and some of my teachers (especially Mr. Smith) help me want to try harder. Everyone in my life helps to lift me up when I'm down, and I appreciate every single person in my life. I would do anything for my loved ones in return if anyone needed me.

If you could talk to anyone, living or dead, who would it be?

It sounds silly because he's a YouTuber but to be perfectly honest and transparent, I'd love to meet the creator by the name Markiplier. Markiplier is a creator who started making videos on YouTube, most of which were videos of him playing a game. He still does content like that to this day, but he has branched out by making bigger projects such as short films, to even working on his own movie. I'd love to meet him and talk to him.

What would you order for your final meal?

For my final meal, I honestly just want some waffle fries, a chicken sandwich and a chocolate shake. It's nostalgic for me and I find a little bit of humor in me eating that for my final meal because of how simple it is. I would also probably want a Blizzard from Dairy Queen too because I enjoy ice cream.

What is your secret talent?

It's no secret because I'm not the best with secrets but I'm really talented in art. Whether it's painting, drawing or even sculpting with clay, I'm really versatile with my art. I'm extremely passionate about my art and I really enjoy doing it!