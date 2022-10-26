Spooktacular Halloween events taking place throughout the region

Children and adults can dress up in their spooky best and trick-or-treat, party or drive through a witch’s brew of local events submitted to The Daily News.

CASTLE ROCK

Halloween Jamboree: 3-5 p.m. Oct. 30, downtown; sponsored by the Castle Rock Chamber of Commerce. Trick or treat for free. Haunted House admission is $2 per person. A costume contest will be held and carnival games are 25 cents each. Details: Search for Halloween Jamboree on Facebook.

KELSO

Annual Trunk or Treat: 5-8 p.m. Oct. 31, parking lot of Kelso First Baptist Church, 214 S. Fourth Ave. Details: email Stephanie at office@kelsofbc.com.

ARRR Pirate’s Third Annual Halloween Event: 5-9 p.m. Oct. 31, Tam O’Shanter Park, Tam O’Shanter Way. Drive or walk through the event. Businesses, organizations, groups and candidates will hand out candy to children. The Relay for Life Team will serve free hot dogs.

Drive Thru Trick or Treat: 5-8 p.m. Oct. 21, Kelso-Longview Elks Lodge, 900 Ash St.

Spooktackular: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28, Kelso-Longview Elks Lodge No. 1482, 900 Ash St. For people 21 years old and older. Music by Billy D. Costume contest with prizes for Best Individual, Best Couple, Most Creative and Scariest. Taco bar, raffles and door prizes. Tickets: $25 in advance, $35 at the door. Tickets available in the Elks lounge or online at kelsolongviewchamber.org/#events. Money raised will benefit LCP and Elks scholarships.

Trunk or Treat: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31, Kelso United Methodist Presbyterian Church, 206 Cowlitz Way.

LONGVIEW

Fall Festival: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31, Calvary Community Church, 2655 38th Ave., Longview. Free event primarily for children that includes carnival-style games, a bouncy house and food.

Fun Fest: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31, New Life Church, 2441 42nd Ave. Inflatables, games, candy, in-house coffee shop.

Halloween Costume Contest: 9 p.m. Oct. 30, Oregon Way Tavern, 446 Oregon Way. Games, food, prizes; ages 21 and older.

Monster Mash: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 29, lawn of the Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St. Booths, DJ dance party, trick or treat by the Shay Locomotive, make spooky take-home crafts, play games, visit with Washington State Parks Rangers. Cookies and cider courtesy of the Friends of the Library and the Lower Columbia School Gardens. Noon costume party with prizes awarded in categories for people from birth to 18 years old. Free. Details: Call the library at 360-442-5300, visit longviewlibrary.org, like the library on Facebook at Facebook.com/LongviewPublicLibraryWA or follow the library on Instagram at Instagram.com/longviewlibrarywa.

Trick or Treat Walk at the Lake: 2-4 p.m. Oct. 29, Lake Sacajawea. Sponsored by Longview Parks and Recreation. Local businesses provide a safe and fun Halloween experience for the community.

Trunk or Treat: 5-9 p.m. Oct. 31, Longview Church of Christ, 2219 50th Ave. Hot dogs and hot chocolate provided for entire families.

Trunk or Treat: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 21, Re/Max Premier Group, 842 Washington Way. The Trunk or Treat takes place in the side parking lot. Cars will cruise into the parking lot at the second driveway on Washington Way and exit onto Ninth Avenue.

WOODLAND

Halloween Bash: 7-11 p.m. Oct. 29, Lewis River Golf Course, 3209 Old Lewis River Road; costume contest with prizes, debut of Pumpkin Manor; for people 21 years old and older; $25 per person includes appetizers, draft beer and entry into the costume contest. To buy tickets, visit bit.ly/3yoIzjw.