Spooktacular Halloween events taking place throughout the region

Children and adults can dress up in their spooky best and trick-or-treat, party or drive through a witch’s brew of local events submitted to The Daily News.
CASTLE ROCK
Halloween Jamboree: 3-5 p.m. Oct. 30, downtown. Trunk or Treat, $2 haunted house, quarter games, face painting, 4:30 p.m. costume contest, photographer and more. Sponsored by Fibre Federal Credit Union, the Castle Rock Chamber of Commerce and the Castle Rock Community Development Alliance Fundraiser.
Trunk or Treat: 4-6 p.m. Oct. 30 in the parking lot of the Castle Rock Eagles, 224 Huntington Ave. S.; sponsored by the Castle Rock Eagles.
KELSO
First Annual South Kelso Kids’ Halloween Spooktacular: 2-5 p.m. Oct. 31, 409 S. Pacific Ave., second floor; trick or treat in a safe environment; free; sponsored by Kelso Brewery Elves and R-ASK.
Second Annual Drive Thru Halloween Event: 5-8 p.m. Oct. 31, Tam O’Shanter Park on Tam O’Shanter Way. Numerous businesses, organizations and citizens are setting up booths for a free trick or treating event for children. Members of the Crusaders Relay for Life team will be on hand serving hot dogs and chips. Presented by KLOG-KUKN-The Wave and the ARRR Pirates. Sponsored by Biggs Insurance, Keenan Harvey.
Spooktacular: 6-10:30 p.m. Oct. 29, Kelso Longview Elks Lodge No. 1482, 900 Ash St., Kelso. For people 21 years old and older. Music, dancing, taco bar, costume contest. Prizes for individuals, couples and groups. Presented by the Lower Columbia Professionals. Sponsored by KLOG-KUKN-The Wave, the Kelso Longview Elks Lodge No. 1482 and Specialty Rents. Tickets: $20; available online at https://kelsolongviewchamber.org, by calling 360-423-8400 or visiting the Kelso Longview Chamber of Commerce, 105 Minor Road, Kelso. Money raised will benefit the Lower Columbia Professionals scholarship fund.
Trick or Treat: 5 p.m. Oct. 31, drive through Halloween Fright Night event, Kelso American Legion Post No. 25, 301 Allen St. Event organizers say “Join us if you dare.”
Trunk or Treat: 5-7:30p.m. Oct. 31, Kelso First Baptist Church parking lot, 214 S. Fourth Ave.; free and safe activity for children from pre-school through junior high age; 360-423-2513.
LONGVIEW
Fall Family Festival: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 30, Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St.; costume contest, books, apple cider press, locomotive tours, pumpkins, treats, crafts, photos and family fun. Masks required. COVID-10 vaccines also available. Provided by the Epic Coalition, the Ethnic Support Council and the Longview Public Library with community partners and sponsors including Amerigroup, ALLINWA, Washington State Department of Health, Lower Columbia School Gardens, Youth & Family Link, Lower Columbia College Headstart program, the Department of Emergency Management, Safe Kids, the Longview Fire Department, Friends of Longview, Family House Academy, happy Kids Dentistry, Longview Parks and Recreation, the Emergency Support Shelter, Starbucks and The Home Depot.
Trick or Treat Walk at the Lake: 2-4 p.m. Oct. 30, Lake Sacajawea. Local businesses will be at the lake handing out treats. Attendees invited to “don their spookiest costumes and join the fun.” Social distancing required. Masks strongly encouraged and required where distancing isn’t possible. Sponsored by Longview Parks and Recreation.
Trunk or Treat: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31, Longview Church of Christ, 2219 50th Ave., Longview. Event organizers say this is a “fun and safe trick-or-treat experience for the whole family.”
Trunk or Treat: 3:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 31, Willow Grove Park, 723 Willow Grove Road; all gazebo areas throughout the park will have people occupying them and passing out candy.
WOODLAND
Trick or Treat: 3-6 p.m. Oct. 29. 3-5 p.m., trick or treat down Main Street between Third and Elm streets with kid friendly events in exchange for a small cash donation or a canned food donation; one donation per person to attend all the events including Trevor the Magician Magic Show inside the Woodland Opera House, a Kids Dance Party with DJ Robb at the former Woodland Travel Agency (524 Main St.) and the Kid Friendly Haunted House at United Way (716 Main St.). From 5 to 6 p.m., attend the annual Halloween Costume Contest in Heritage Plaza with prizes sponsored by SorD Boardshop. Presented by downtown merchants and the Historic Woodland Downtown Business Association in partnership with the Yolo Food Bank. Event occurs weather permitting. Details: dowoodland.com.