Spooktacular Halloween events taking place throughout the region

Trick or Treat Walk at the Lake : 2-4 p.m. Oct. 30, Lake Sacajawea. Local businesses will be at the lake handing out treats. Attendees invited to “don their spookiest costumes and join the fun.” Social distancing required. Masks strongly encouraged and required where distancing isn’t possible. Sponsored by Longview Parks and Recreation.

WOODLAND

Trick or Treat: 3-6 p.m. Oct. 29. 3-5 p.m., trick or treat down Main Street between Third and Elm streets with kid friendly events in exchange for a small cash donation or a canned food donation; one donation per person to attend all the events including Trevor the Magician Magic Show inside the Woodland Opera House, a Kids Dance Party with DJ Robb at the former Woodland Travel Agency (524 Main St.) and the Kid Friendly Haunted House at United Way (716 Main St.). From 5 to 6 p.m., attend the annual Halloween Costume Contest in Heritage Plaza with prizes sponsored by SorD Boardshop. Presented by downtown merchants and the Historic Woodland Downtown Business Association in partnership with the Yolo Food Bank. Event occurs weather permitting. Details: dowoodland.com.