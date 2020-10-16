Sno-Park permits available starting Nov. 1

Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission Sno-Park permits are available for purchase at http//parks.state.wa.us/winter from Nov. 1 to April 30.
People who purchase permits online will need a credit card, the date of the one-day permit, a vehicle license plate number and a printer (to instantly print a one-day or temporary seasonal permits).
Locally, permits can be purchased at the following locations:
Cougar Store
- : 16842 Lewis River Road; 360-238-5228; 6 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days a week.
Lakeside Country Store
- : 16835 Lewis River Road, Cougar; 360-238-5202; 6 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days a week.
Lone Fir Resor
- t: 16806 Lewis River Road, Cougar; 360-228-5210; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days a week.
The permits allow visitors to park in specially cleared, designated parking lots with access to cross country and downhill skiing, skijoring, snowmobiling, snow biking, dog sledding, snowshoeing, tubing, snow play and other winter recreation activities throughout Washington State, according to a WSPRC press release.
Different permits are required for different circumstances. The following list from the WSPRC will help permit buyers understand what type of permit will best serve them:
Daily Sno-Park Permit
- : This permit is valid at any Sno-Park for one, two or three consecutive days as indicated on the permit. Cost: $20 per day. (Note: All Sno-Parks honor the one-day permit, and individuals who purchase a one-day permit are not required to purchase a Special Groomed Sticker.)
Seasonal Non-motorized Sno-Park Permit
- : This permit is valid for the entire winter season at non-motorized Sno-Parks that are used for cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, dog sledding, etc. Some Sno-Parks require a Special Groomed Sticker to be paired with a seasonal non-motorized permit. Cost: $40.
Special Groomed Sticker
- . This sticker affixes to a seasonal Sno-Park permit and is required for use at these non-motorized Sno-Parks: Cabin Creek, Chiwawa Loop, Crystal Springs, Hyak, Lake Easton, Lake Wenatchee (including Nason Ridge) and Mount Spokane. Cost: $40. Snowmobile seasonal permit holders must purchase this permit when using these Sno-Parks for non-motorized activities.
Seasonal Snowmobile and Snow Bike Sno-Park Permit. All snowmobiles and snow bikes in Washington state are required to be registered annually through the Washington State Department of Licensing or a licensing agent. The $50 registration fee includes one Sno-Park permit, which must be affixed to the towing vehicle. Out-of-state visitors with snowmobiles need to purchase a motorized Sno-Park permit. Cost: $40.
