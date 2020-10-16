Sno-Park permits available starting Nov. 1

Seasonal Snowmobile and Snow Bike Sno-Park Permit. All snowmobiles and snow bikes in Washington state are required to be registered annually through the Washington State Department of Licensing or a licensing agent. The $50 registration fee includes one Sno-Park permit, which must be affixed to the towing vehicle. Out-of-state visitors with snowmobiles need to purchase a motorized Sno-Park permit. Cost: $40.