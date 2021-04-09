Sno-Park fees to increase in fall

The price of Sno-Park permits will increase in the fall when they go back on sale Nov. 1, according to a press release from Washington State Parks.

The first increase since 2009 will reflect the rising costs of Sno-Park operations which includes grooming trails, plowing, clearing lots and roads, maintenance of bathrooms, fuel and staffing. It also includes needing to replace aging equipment, including snowcats of the Washington State Parks Winter Recreation Program. Also, several new permanent Sno-Parks have opened and temporary ones have been created to meet customer demand, according to the release.