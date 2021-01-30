Small business grants distributed in Columbia County

Nearly a million dollars worth of Small Business Grants money has been distributed to 159 small businesses and nonprofit organizations in Columbia County.
In partnership with the Columbia County Economic Team (CCET), the funds were awarded by the size of the companies and dispensed across eight cities and towns. The majority of the companies receiving money being smaller sole proprietorships. The local hospitality industry received $258,978 of the $929,274 distributed.
“Our businesses and communities need this money, here,” Columbia County commissioner Henry Heimuller is quoted in a prepared statement. “We were determined not to send a single cent back that would benefit the citizens of Columbia County.
The process in accepting business applications and ensuring the disbursement of the money was a significant team effort according to CCET executive director Paul Vogel.
“The state had to contract with the county, the county had to contract with an entity to help develop and administer the program—and selected us,” he said.
“We had to coordinate with county finance and attorneys to get it all put together in compliance with state and federal guidelines,” Vogel said, adding they spent almost an entire day on the phone making “sure all the T’s were crossed and the I’s dotted.”
In early December, the county received confirmation and details about the allocation from the state which included the amount of money they had to work with and the deadline by which it “had to be out the door”: Dec. 30.
CCET and the county beat the deadline and had the program up and running, materials developed and applications for the grant money made available by Dec. 9 which gave the businesses 10 days to file them.
Each application was double checked before the awards were announced Dec. 30.
“The thing that really stood out to me in this last round, it was more money, and for a lot of people, this was their first time applying. They were new recipients. That tells you what you already sense — there’s a whole lot of need out there,” Vogel said.
This is the third round of Emergency Small Business Grants involving CCET. The fist two were funded directly by Business Oregon, with the county commissioners providing a match for the first round. The first and the second rounds were jointly administered by CCET and the Columbia Pacific Economic Development District (Col-Pac).