Small business grants distributed in Columbia County

In early December, the county received confirmation and details about the allocation from the state which included the amount of money they had to work with and the deadline by which it “had to be out the door”: Dec. 30.

CCET and the county beat the deadline and had the program up and running, materials developed and applications for the grant money made available by Dec. 9 which gave the businesses 10 days to file them.

Each application was double checked before the awards were announced Dec. 30.

“The thing that really stood out to me in this last round, it was more money, and for a lot of people, this was their first time applying. They were new recipients. That tells you what you already sense — there’s a whole lot of need out there,” Vogel said.

This is the third round of Emergency Small Business Grants involving CCET. The fist two were funded directly by Business Oregon, with the county commissioners providing a match for the first round. The first and the second rounds were jointly administered by CCET and the Columbia Pacific Economic Development District (Col-Pac).

