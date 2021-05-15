Silver Lake man feeds deer whose mother was hit by a vehicle on Spirit Lake Memorial Highway

Silver Lake resident Lyle Chambers, 96, recently mailed the attached photo to the newspaper.
On the back of the photo, he wrote that the deer’s mother was hit on the highway. He noted every morning when he gets up and opens the shades, the deer is waiting for him to feed it.
