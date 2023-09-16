The Daily News is gathering a list of area holiday bazaars to publish ahead of the holiday season.
To be eligible for the free service, participants must donate a portion of the proceeds to a charity or community service-oriented activity.
People can email information to frontdoor@tdn.com or mail to The Daily News, PO Box 1666, Longview, WA 98632.
Include the following information to be listed:
- Bazaar name.
- Bazaar sponsor.
- Time and date of event.
- Address and city where the event will be held.
- The charitable cause benefiting from the sale.
- Food menu and prices, if providing.
- Table rental prices, if renting them to the public.
- Name, phone number and email address of a contact person.