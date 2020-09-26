Reel Money: Anglers make pikeminnows pay

Thirty years ago the state of Washington put a hit out on a particularly pesky fish. That problematic fish had a different name back but that’s a different story and you’ll have to look it up because it’s not allowed in print.
No matter what the old timers called them, the fact remains that since 1991 Columbia River anglers have been able to turn the carcasses of what’s now known as a northern pikeminnow for cold hard cash. The idea of turning piscatorial pursuits into a side gig, or even a full time job, was a tantalizing prospect when the bounty program was introduced three decades ago.
“There was a lot of excitement in those early years. I mean, good grief, you could get paid to go fish,” said Eric Winther, pikeminnow program manager for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. “Like any fishing it got tougher to catch them. More people, less fish. Even though there’s still a gazillion fish it seemed like all the easy ones got picked off.”
Not everyone has found it hard to hook pikeminnow, though. Winther noted that one angler in particular has won the five month long derby nine out of the last ten years, including a pay day of $119,000 in 2015.
Northern pikeminnow are a native species but they’ve made a nuisance of themselves in the age of vastly altered watersheds. As their population has exploded, their preferred fish of prey — juvenile salmon and steelhead — have seen their numbers decline to the point of winding up on the federal endangered species list.
“Large northern pikeminnow are responsible for eating a majority of the young salmon and steelhead who fall victim to predators,” said Eric McOmie, a BPA program manager. “Reducing the number of large pikeminnow can really help young salmon survive.”
That’s why the WDFW tries to incentivize anglers to bonk between 10 and 20 percent of the northern pikeminnow population each year.
According to Winther, who’s been running the pikeminnow program for the last decade and a half, there’s only been two seasons where anglers failed to reach that objective. Still, the WDFW has had to adjust the bounty several times over the years in order to stimulate angling effort.
The reward program started out offering a flat rate of three dollars per fish. Then, in 1995, the rate was changed to a tiered system that increased the reward based on how many fish each angler reeled in.
“The idea is that someone off the street who doesn't know how to fish, they can get some, but if you put in the time you can really get good,” Winther explained.
Prior to this year the most recent increase to the northern pikeminnow reward plan was in 2015. That change bumped the pay rate up to five dollars for the first 25 fish, six dollars for every fish between 26 and 200, and then eight dollars for each additional fish.
The pikeminnow reward program typically runs from the beginning of May until the end of September. This year, though, a statewide COVID-19 related fishing closure delayed the start of the bounty fishery by nearly two weeks. In response, the WDFW has extended the pikeminnow program through Oct. 11 while also implementing a temporary bounty increase that bumps up the pay to $10 per fish. The change also increases the payout for tagged pikeminnow from $500 to $1,000.
“We got a late start on the season because of the whole COVID thing,” Winther noted. “We normally start on May 1st but we couldn't get out until the 10th of May. So we wanted to get our ten days back, and in addition we were expecting our worst harvest ever. People are doing different things or not going out at all. It’s been a weird year.”
Last week anglers had turned in only about 88,000 northern pikeminnow with just two weeks remaining in the regular confines of the season. By comparison, the worst harvest to date took place in 1993 when 104,536 fish were turned in. Over the life of the program anglers have turned in an average of 174,000 fish per year. In 2019 anglers cashed in 146,000 fish in exchange for $1.2 million in bounties.
“We figure if we can get people out they have a pretty good chance of catching them and then hopefully they’ll come back next spring,” Winther explained.
Last week anglers brought in about 5,000 more fish, so Winther’s hunch may prove to be true. He says hanging out near known salmon fishing spots is a good place for beginners to get their foot in the door.
“This time of year, with all the salmon fishing that’s going on, that’s the top bait. If you can get your hands on fresh uncured salmon eggs, or the guts of a salmon, that’s just dynamite bait,” Winther said.
Area hot spots include Willow Grove and the creeks west of Longview. In addition to the mainstem Columbia River, anglers are allowed to cash in northern pikeminnow caught within 400 feet of the mouth of any tributary. Winther says anglers with boats should focus on shallow shoreline water between 3-20 feet deep with a good current seam. He noted that outgoing tides usually fish the best but big incoming tides can be good, too. Just be sure to avoid the slack water in between.
“The hardest part of this whole fishery is finding them because they move around so much,” Winther said. “I probably wouldn't stay in a spot for more than 30 minutes if I wasn’t catching any pikeminnow. Don’t quit, because you know they’re out there, it’s just figuring out where, exactly.”
All regular check stations will remain open through the end of September. In October anglers seeking prize money will have 11 check stations to choose from including Cathlamet, Willow Grove, Ridgefield, Chinook Landing, Washougal, Cascade Locks, The Dalles, Giles French, Columbia Point, Boyer Park, and Greenbelt.
Additional information can be found online at wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/reports/creel/pikeminnow or by calling 1-800-858-9015.
