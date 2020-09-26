Reel Money: Anglers make pikeminnows pay

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thirty years ago the state of Washington put a hit out on a particularly pesky fish. That problematic fish had a different name back but that’s a different story and you’ll have to look it up because it’s not allowed in print.

No matter what the old timers called them, the fact remains that since 1991 Columbia River anglers have been able to turn the carcasses of what’s now known as a northern pikeminnow for cold hard cash. The idea of turning piscatorial pursuits into a side gig, or even a full time job, was a tantalizing prospect when the bounty program was introduced three decades ago.

“There was a lot of excitement in those early years. I mean, good grief, you could get paid to go fish,” said Eric Winther, pikeminnow program manager for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. “Like any fishing it got tougher to catch them. More people, less fish. Even though there’s still a gazillion fish it seemed like all the easy ones got picked off.”

Not everyone has found it hard to hook pikeminnow, though. Winther noted that one angler in particular has won the five month long derby nine out of the last ten years, including a pay day of $119,000 in 2015.