Red Canoe Credit Union provides remote resources to local schools

More than 1,440 local students and teachers at 24 schools in Cowlitz County have been provided remote financial learning tools from a sponsorship via Red Canoe Credit Union.

With free access to Banzai, an award-winning online financial literacy program, students and teachers have access to a library of articles, calculators and personal coaches. All of the resources are available to students at home or in the classroom through any device that can connect to the internet.

Students get their own accounts and work through assignments based on real life according to Banzai co-founder Morgan Vandagriff.

“More than ever, it’s important that kids develop sound financial skills to prepare them for the real world, and Red Canoe Credit Union realizes that and they’re doing something about it,” Vandagriff is quoted in a press release from Red Canoe.

Teachers can grade students’ progress as students learn how to track where their money is and what it is for, recognize financial trade-offs, build a budget and more, according to the press release.