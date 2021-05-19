 Skip to main content
Realty One in Longview participates in Habitat for Humanity build
Habitat for Humanity

A Habitat for Humanity house build took place May 1 in Lexington with several groups volunteering, including Realty One as part of its general all-company day of service. 

Members of Realty One in Longview volunteered their time to help build a Habitat for Humanity house on May 1.

Realty One participated as part of its general all-company day of service and was one of several groups of volunteers on the build.

Through Cowlitz County’s Habitat for Humanity home ownership program, hard-working, low income families in the 30 to 65 percent area median income range can build and buy a home with a 0% interest mortgage after completing 500 sweat equity hours toward building the home, according to Habitat’s website.

Families are selected to buy new or rehab homes from Habitat for Humanity by a Family Selection team. Applicants must be willing to follow the requirements of the program and to communicate regularly with the Family Selection team and the Habitat office, notes the website.

For information on the program, visit cowlitzhabitat.org and click on “Homeownership.”

