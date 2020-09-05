 Skip to main content
Public Meetings: Sept. 7-11
Public Meetings: Sept. 7-11

SEPT. 8

Public Utility District No. 1 of Cowlitz County: 2 p.m. board of commissioners meeting via . via phone/computer through Microsoft Teams. People interested in participating via the computer are asked to email Barbara Taylor at btaylor@cowlitzpud.org by noon Sept. 8. If phone attendance is preferred, people should call 1-929-346-7261 at the time of the meeting. The conference ID is 415 046 148#.

Woodland City Council: 7 p.m. meeting via GoToMeeting. To join the meeting, visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/256186613; or call in by phone : 1-571-317-3112 Access Code: 256-186-613. People new to GoToMeeting can download the app and be ready when the meeting starts by visiting https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/256186613.

SEPT. 9

Cowlitz County Public Facilities District: 3 p.m. meeting via Zoom. To join visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/5084242767?pwd=SkRsWmpmOHpIQ1NqVkczTmVScEJpdz09. Meeting ID: 508 424 2767. Passcode: 141746. One tap mobile 1-253-215-8782, 5084242767#,,,,,,0#,,141746# or call 1 253 215 8782. Meeting ID: 508 424 2767. Passcode: 141746. The Columbia Theatre meeting begins at 3:30 p.m.

Silver Lake Flood Control District of Cowlitz County: 10 a.m., Public Works Training Room, Public Works Administration Building, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso. Topic: Address needed repairs on the radial gate.

SEPT. 10

Port of Longview: 10 a.m. special commission meeting via Zoom. To join via Zoom, visit https://bit.ly/2DyBMLc. Meeting ID: 823 1953 0416. Passcode: q?M33&^=r. To call in: 1-253-215 8782 . Meeting ID: 823 1953 0416. Passcode: 665533145. Agenda can be found online a https://www.portoflongview.com/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_09102020-249. Public comment will be taken before and during the meeting via email sent to PublicComment@portoflongview.com. For technical assistance, email cparadis@portoflongview.com or smartin@portoflongview.com.

Port of Woodland: 9 a.m. commissioners workshop meeting, 1608 Guild Road, Woodland. Workshop topic: 426-acre Industrial Land Feasibility Study with Gibbs and Olson.

SEPT. 11

Lower Columbia Fish Recovery Board: 1 p.m. meeting via GoToMeetings. From computer, tablet or smartphone, visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/458631533 or call in by phone: 1 -872-240-3212, access code: 458 631 533. If new to GoToMeeting download the app before the meeting starts at https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/458631533.

The Daily News normally publishes public meetings Saturdays. The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. Thursday the week of publication.

