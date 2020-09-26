 Skip to main content
Public Meetings: Sept. 28-Oct. 2
Public Meetings: Sept. 28-Oct. 2

SEPT. 28

Longview Citizens' Commission on Salaries of Elected Officials: 5 p.m. meeting via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86546470094. Or call by phone at one of the following numbers (prospective attendees may need to try more than one number if they get a busy signal: 1-253-215-8782, 1-669-900-6833, 1-346-248-7799, 1-408-638-0968, 1-646-876-9923, 1-301-715-8592 or 1-312-626-6799. Meeting ID: 865 4647 0094.

Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington: 4 p.m., 820 11th Ave., Longview. 

The Daily News normally publishes public meetings Saturdays. The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. Thursday the week of publication.

