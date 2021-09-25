Public Meetings: Sept. 27-Oct. 1

SEPT. 27
Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington: 4 p.m. virtual meeting via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/89088466172. The link also can be found at www.hoswaa.org. People also join the meeting via phone by calling 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID 89088466172.
SEPT. 28
Cowlitz County PUD: 2 p.m., board of commissioners meeting via phone/computer through Microsoft Teams. People interested in attending are asked to email Monica Petterson at mpetterson@cowlitzpud.org by 5 p.m. Sept. 27.
Educational Service District 112: 3-5 p.m., board of directors business meeting via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/88983687015. To join by phone, call 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 889 8368 7015. Full agenda for this meeting is available online at esd112.org/about/ board/.
The deadline for submission for the public meetings calendar is 5 p.m. Thursday each week.
