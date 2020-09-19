Public Meetings: Sept. 21-25

Public Utility District No. 1 of Cowlitz County: 2 p.m. meeting via Microsoft Teams. People interested in attending are asked to email Barbara Taylor at btaylor@cowlitzpud.org by noon Sept. 22. To attend by phone, call 1-929-346-7261. Conference ID: 715 717 377# at the time of the meeting. Meeting topic: to determine whether or not it will be necessary to request a property tax levy for the year 2021, at which time any taxpayer may appear and and be heard regarding the possible request.

SEPT. 23

Port of Longview: 10 a.m. commission meeting via Zoom at https://bit.ly/32Ihqc3. Passcode: Ge2y?%S2?. To participate by phone, call 1-253-215-8782 . Meeting ID: 890 4733 5109. Passcode: 859714992. Full agenda of meeting online at https://bit.ly/32JgTa0.

Public comment will be taken before and during the meeting via email. The email address is PublicComment@portoflongview.com. Attendees can also utilize the Zoom programming to make a comment or raise their hand. KLTV will broadcast this meeting on Channel 29, and it will be available for viewing at KLTV.org.

For technical assistance, send an email to cparadis@portoflongview.com or smartin@portoflongview.com.