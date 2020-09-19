Public Meetings: Sept. 21-25

SEPT. 21
Longview School District: 6:30 p.m. special meeting via Zoom online at zoom.us. Click on join a meeting and enter the meeting ID: 932 8660 2843. Pass code: 906439. Or, via phone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the meeting ID and pass code. Topics discussed include a review of the Cowlitz County COVID-19 data and a discussion and possible action on school reopening stages.
Parks and Recreation Advisory Board for the City of Longview: 5 p.m. meeting via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6506561397. Meeting ID: 650 656 1397. To join by phone call 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 650 656 1397.
SEPT. 22
Diking Improvement District No. 15 of Cowlitz County: 2 p.m. meeting via GoToMeeting. To join, call 1-872-240-3212. Access code: 649 183 253. Purpose of the meeting is to discuss ditch cleaning.
Educational Service District 112: 3 p.m. board of directors special board meeting via Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9796559352. Full agenda for the meeting is available online at https://www.esd112.org/about/board/.
Public Utility District No. 1 of Cowlitz County: 2 p.m. meeting via Microsoft Teams. People interested in attending are asked to email Barbara Taylor at btaylor@cowlitzpud.org by noon Sept. 22. To attend by phone, call 1-929-346-7261. Conference ID: 715 717 377# at the time of the meeting. Meeting topic: to determine whether or not it will be necessary to request a property tax levy for the year 2021, at which time any taxpayer may appear and and be heard regarding the possible request.
SEPT. 23
Port of Longview: 10 a.m. commission meeting via Zoom at https://bit.ly/32Ihqc3. Passcode: Ge2y?%S2?. To participate by phone, call 1-253-215-8782 . Meeting ID: 890 4733 5109. Passcode: 859714992. Full agenda of meeting online at https://bit.ly/32JgTa0.
Public comment will be taken before and during the meeting via email. The email address is PublicComment@portoflongview.com. Attendees can also utilize the Zoom programming to make a comment or raise their hand. KLTV will broadcast this meeting on Channel 29, and it will be available for viewing at KLTV.org.
For technical assistance, send an email to cparadis@portoflongview.com or smartin@portoflongview.com.
SEPT. 24
Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 2: 3 p.m. meeting, office/maintenance building, 526 N. Dike Road, Woodland. As part of the regular agenda, a hearing has been scheduled for 3:15 p.m. to consider adoption of the 2020 budget.
SEPT. 25
Area Agency on Ageing and Disabilities of Southwest Washington: 1 p.m. council of governments meeting, 201 N.E. 73rd St., Vancouver. People who want to attend the meeting by teleconference should call 360-735-5721 three days before the meeting to discuss accommodations. For details, call Karen Wolfe at the phone number above.
The Daily News normally publishes public meetings Saturdays. The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. Thursday the week of publication.
