Public Meetings: Sept. 20-24

SEPT. 20
Parks and Recreation Advisory Board: 5 p.m. meeting has been canceled.
Woodland City Council: 7 p.m. regular meeting, 200 E. Scott Ave., Woodland. The public may join in-person by following mask and social distancing rules. Attendance will be limited in the council chambers. The public may also join virtually via GoToMeeting at global.gotomeeting.com/join/470967381. To get the app, visit global.gotomeeting.com/install/470967381. To join by phone, call 1-866-899-4679. Access code: 470 967 381.
SEPT. 21
Cowlitz County Commissioners: 9 a.m. board meeting, via Zoom at zoom.us/j/94612805144 or by calling 1-253-215-8782, then punching in 94612805144#. Meetings are shown live on KLTV, government access channel 29. Written comments on the agenda items may be submitted before or after the public meeting by sending an email to cowlitz@co.cowlitz.wa.us with PUBLIC COMMENT in the subject line. People also may raise their hands in Zoom or use *9 on their phone. People may utilize the question and answer feature in Zoom. They also may remain anonymous when logging on to Zoom by creating a name and email of their choosing. The Q&A is viewable by everyone and kept as a public record. All the documents/attachments and weekly calendar can be viewed online at co.cowlitz.wa.us/index.aspx?NID=535.
Cowlitz Community Network: 11:30 a.m. board meeting held via virtual meeting/teleconference call. To log in via Zoom, visit bit.ly/3wlHOnZ. Meeting ID: 960 7057 2567, pass code: Network. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 960 7057 1567, pass code: 5364820.
Kelso City Council: 6 p.m. meeting, Kelso City Hall, 203 S. Pacific Ave., Kelso.
Port of Longview: 10 a.m. board of commissioners meeting, port offices, 10 International Way, Way, Longview. Use the south door for entry to the meeting room. Pursuant to Gov. Jay Inslee’s Emergency Proclamation 20-28, updated June 30, 2021, face coverings are required even for full vaccinated people. Meeting also takes place via Zoom. To connect via PC, visit bit.ly/3AlxEGu; meeting ID: 844 2621 7812, passcode: @Cmg!5a6c. To connect via the web, visit Zoom.com, click on “Join Meeting”; meeting ID 844 2621 7812, passcode: 401372320. To connect via a mobile device, download the Zoom app via iOS App Store or Google Play; pen the Zoom app and click on “Join Meeting”; meeting number 844 2621 7812, passcode: 401372320. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID: 844 2621 7812, passcode 401372320. For technical assistance, email cparadis@portoflongview.com or smartin@portoflongview.com. Public comment will be taken before and during the meeting. In person and Zoom attendees can submit their public comments via email before the meeting to PublicComment@portoflongview.com. Zoom attendees also can give comment during the meeting via email or utilize the Zoom programming to raise their hands. The meeting will be live streamed by KLTV and can be viewed on government Channel 29. At the conclusion of the meeting, it will be posted at KLTV.org.
SEPT. 23
Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Governments: noon board of directors meeting via Zoom. Anyone who would like to attend should call the CWCOG office at 360-577-3041 for the link to the meeting.
Kalama Civil Service Commission: 5:30 p.m. meeting canceled because of a lack of agenda items. Next meeting tentatively scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Oct. 28, Kalama City Hall, 195 N. First St., Kalama.
Area Agency on Aging and Disabilities of Southwest Washington: 1 p.m. council of governments meeting, 210 N.E. 73rd St., Vancouver. People with disabilities who would like to attend by teleconference should call 360-735-5721 three days before the meeting to discuss accommodations.
The deadline for submission for the public meetings calendar is 5 p.m. Thursday each week.