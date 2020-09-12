Public Meetings:Sept. 14-18

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SEPT. 14

Castle Rock City Council: 7:30 p.m. meeting via GoToMeeting. To join, visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/201632365. To join by phone, call United States: 1- 646-749-3112. Access Code: 201 632 365 (To talk, press *6.)

People new to GoToMeeting, can download the app at https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/201632365.

SEPT. 16

Cowlitz County Planning Commission: The Sept. 16 meeting has been canceled. The next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 21.

SEPT. 17

City of Woodland Planning Commission: 7 p.m. meeting canceled.

Educational Service District 112: 3 p.m. board of directors special board meeting via Zoom https://zoom.us/j/98100532783. Full agenda for the meeting is available online at https://www.esd112.org/about/board/.