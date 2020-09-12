Public Meetings:Sept. 14-18

SEPT. 14
Castle Rock City Council: 7:30 p.m. meeting via GoToMeeting. To join, visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/201632365. To join by phone, call United States: 1- 646-749-3112. Access Code: 201 632 365 (To talk, press *6.)
People new to GoToMeeting, can download the app at https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/201632365.
SEPT. 16
Cowlitz County Planning Commission: The Sept. 16 meeting has been canceled. The next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 21.
SEPT. 17
City of Woodland Planning Commission: 7 p.m. meeting canceled.
Educational Service District 112: 3 p.m. board of directors special board meeting via Zoom https://zoom.us/j/98100532783. Full agenda for the meeting is available online at https://www.esd112.org/about/board/.
Longview City Council: 6 p.m. budget workshop, via Zoom. To join the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83398556657. To join by phone (people may need to try more than one number if they receive a busy signal: 1-253-215-8782, 1-669-900-6833, 1-346-248-7799, 1-408-638-0968, 1-646-876-9923, 1-301-715-8592 or 1-312-626-6799. Meeting ID: 833 9855 6657.
For details about Zoom accessibility, call the City Clerk's office at 360-442-5041.
The agenda for the workshop is online at https://bit.ly/2FqAiDd.
