Public Meetings:Sept. 14-18
Public Meetings:Sept. 14-18

Calendar

SEPT. 14

Castle Rock City Council: 7:30 p.m. meeting via GoToMeeting. To join, visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/201632365. To join by phone, call United States: 1- 646-749-3112. Access Code: 201 632 365 (To talk, press *6.)

People new to GoToMeeting, can download the app at https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/201632365.

SEPT. 16

Cowlitz County Planning Commission: The Sept. 16 meeting has been canceled. The next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 21.

SEPT. 17

City of Woodland Planning Commission: 7 p.m. meeting canceled.

Educational Service District 112: 3 p.m. board of directors special board meeting via Zoom https://zoom.us/j/98100532783. Full agenda for the meeting is available online at https://www.esd112.org/about/board/.

Longview City Council: 6 p.m. budget workshop, via Zoom. To join the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83398556657. To join by phone (people may need to try more than one number if they receive a busy signal: 1-253-215-8782, 1-669-900-6833, 1-346-248-7799, 1-408-638-0968, 1-646-876-9923, 1-301-715-8592 or 1-312-626-6799. Meeting ID: 833 9855 6657.

For details about Zoom accessibility, call the City Clerk's office at 360-442-5041.

The agenda for the workshop is online at https://bit.ly/2FqAiDd.

The Daily News normally publishes public meetings Saturdays. The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. Thursday the week of publication.

