Public Meetings: Sept. 13-17

SEPT. 14
Beacon Hill Water and Sewer District: 3 p.m. board of commissioners special meeting, District Office, 1121 West Side Highway, Kelso; www.bhwsd.org for meeting agenda.
Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 1: 9 a.m. board of supervisors meeting, 5350 Pacific Way, Longview.
Cowlitz County Cemetery District No. 6: 6:30 p.m., Rose Valley Friends Church, 1437 Rose Valley Road, Kelso.
Cowlitz County Commissioners: 9 a.m. board meeting, via Zoom at zoom.us/j/94612805144 or by calling 1-253-215-8782, then punching in 94612805144#. Meetings are shown live on KLTV, government access channel 29. Written comments on the agenda items may be submitted before or after the public meeting by sending an email to cowlitz@co.cowitz.wa.us with PUBLIC COMMENT in the subject line. People also may raise their hands in Zoom or use *9 on their phone. People may utilize the question and answer feature in Zoom and may remain anonymous when logging on to Zoom by creating a name and email of their choosing. The Q&A is viewable by everyone and kept as a public record. All the documents/attachments and weekly calendar can be viewed online at co.cowlitz.wa.us/index.aspx?NID=535.
Cowlitz County Fire District No. 1: 7 p.m. meeting, Station 1-2, 3148 Lewis River Road, Woodland.
Cowlitz County Fire Protection District No. 5: 3:30 p.m. meeting, Station 52, 415 Todd Road Kalama. Meeting follows state and local guidelines. Meeting also available remotely by going to bit.ly/3laQJ7X. Details: call district headquarters at 360-673-2222.
Cowlitz County Park and Recreation Advisory Board: 5:30 p.m., Riverside Park Pavilion, 1820 West Side Highway, Kelso.
Cowlitz County PUD: 2 p.m., board of commissioners meeting via phone/computer through Microsoft Teams. People interested in attending are asked to email Monica Petterson at mpetterson@cowlitzpud.org by 5 p.m. Sept. 13. To participate by phone, call 1-323-484-8960, conference ID: 434 960 926#.
SEPT. 15
Beacon Hill Water and Sewer District: 3 p.m. board of commissioners meeting, canceled.
Kalama Library Board: 5:15 p.m. meeting via Zoom. Meeting details available at www.cityofkalama.com.
SEPT. 16
Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 2: 3 p.m. board meeting, office/maintenance building, 526 N. Dike Road, Woodland.
Kalama City Council: 7 p.m. meeting. Council agenda posted Sept. 10 at cityofkalama.com. For details on how to attend, visit the website, the City of Kalama Facebook page, call 360-673-4561 or send an email to cityclerk@cityofkalama.com.
