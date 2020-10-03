Public Meetings: Oct. 5-9

OCT. 5
Woodland City Council: 7 p.m. via GoToMeeting at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/632266021; or by calling 1-872-240-3212, access code: 632 266 021.
OCT. 6
Cowlitz County Board of Commissioners: 9 a.m. board of directors meeting via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/94612805144 or by calling 1-253-215-8782, then punching in 94612805144#. Meetings are shown live on KLTV, government access channel 29. Written comments on the agenda items may be submitted before or after the public meeting by sending an email to ccowlitz@co.cowitz.wa.us with PUBLIC COMMENT in the subject line. All the documents/attachments and weekly calendar can be viewed online at http://www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/index.aspx?NID=535.
OCT.7
Silver Lake Flood Control District of Cowlitz County: 1 p.m., Cowlitz County Department of Public Works training room, 1600 13th Ave., Kelso. The meeting also will be held via GoToMeeting. People who would like to participate in the meeting online can visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/713613133 or call 1-546-749-3122, access code: 713 613 133. People who are new to GoToMeeting can download the app ahead of the meeting at https://globalgotoeeting.com/install/713613133.
OCT. 8
Port of Longview: 9 a.m. special commission meeting via Zoom at Join Zoom Meeting via PC: https://bit.ly/2SyCSup, meeting ID: 820 1483 5186, Passcode: ZHEMn!f9Q. To connect via the web go to www.Zoom.com, click Join Meeting, meeting ID: 820 1483 5186,passcode: ZHEMn!f9Q. To connect via mobile device: Download the Zoom App via iOS App Store or Google Play, open the Zoom App and click on Join Meeting, meeting ID: 820 1483 5186, passcode: ZHEMn!f9Q. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID: 820 1483 5186, passcode: 426453711.
For technical assistance, email cparadis@portoflongview.com or smartin@portoflongview.com.
Public comment will be taken before and during the meeting via email. The email address is: PublicComment@portoflongview.com. Attendees also can utilize the Zoom programming to make comments or raise their hands.
Port of Woodland: 9 a.m., meeting held at Port of Woodland, 1608 Guild Road. Public cannot attend in-person meeting by can attend via Zoom through ID room: 237 755 8282, password: 642020; or by calling 1-669-900-6833, password: 642020. On the agenda is the Schurman Way purchase agreement.
