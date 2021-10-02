Public Meetings: Oct. 4-8

OCT. 4
Beacon Hill Water and Sewer District: 3 p.m. board of commissioners meeting, district office, 1121 West Side Highway, Kelso. For the meeting agenda, visit the district’s website at www.bhwsd.org.
Lexington Flood Control Zone District: 10 a.m., Public Works Administration Building conference room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, members of the public are invited to attend meetings via GoToMeetings. From computer, tablet or smart phone, visit global.gotomeeting.com/join/5507201157 or call in by dialing 1-646-749-3122. Access code: 507 201 157.
Woodland City Council: 7 p.m. regular meeting, 200 E. Scott Ave., Woodland. The public may join in-person by following mask and social distancing rules. Attendance will be limited in the council chambers. The public may also join virtually via GoToMeeting at global.gotomeeting.com/join/439210101. To get the app, visit global.gotomeeting.com/install/470967381. To join by phone, call 1-866-899-4679. Access code: 439 210 101.
OCT. 5
Cowlitz County Commissioners: 9 a.m. board meeting, via Zoom at zoom.us/j/94612805144 or by calling 1-253-215-8782, then punching in 94612805144#. Meetings are shown live on KLTV, government access channel 29. Written comments on the agenda items may be submitted before or after the public meeting by sending an email to cowlitz@co.cowlitz.wa.us with PUBLIC COMMENT in the subject line. People also may raise their hands in Zoom or use *9 on their phone. People may utilize the question and answer feature in Zoom. They also may remain anonymous when logging on to Zoom by creating a name and email of their choosing. The Q&A is viewable by everyone and kept as a public record. All the documents/attachments and weekly calendar can be viewed online at co.cowlitz.wa.us/index.aspx?NID=535.
Kelso City Council: 6 p.m. meeting, Kelso City Hall, 203 S. Pacific Ave., Kelso.
OCT. 6
Silver Lake Flood Control District: 1 p.m. regular meeting and equalization hearing, Public Works Administration Building training room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso.
Port of Woodland: 2 p.m. workshop and 6 p.m. commissioners meeting, Port of Woodland Commission Room, 1608 Guild Road, Woodland. Meetings also held via Zoom through ID Room: 237 755 8282, password: 642020; or by calling 1-669-900-6833 with the same ID Room and password above. People who would like to provide public comment to items on or off the agenda may do so via email to jkeene@portofwoodland.com by 8 a.m. Oct. 6.
OCT. 7
Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 3: 8 a.m. board of supervisors, Public Works Administration Building training room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso.
Drainage Improvement District No. 1: 7:30 p.m. meeting, Public Works Administration Building conference room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, members of the public are invited to attend meetings via GoToMeetings. From computer, tablet or smart phone visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/557845597; or call in by dialing 1-312-757-3121. Access code: 557 845 597.
Kalama City Council: 7 p.m. meeting. Council agenda posted Oct. 1 at cityofkalama.com. For details on how to attend, visit the website, the City of Kalama Facebook page, call 360-673-4561 or send an email to cityclerk@cityofkalama.com.
Port of Woodland: 9 a.m. commission meeting, Port of Woodland administrative office conference room, 1608 Guild Road, Woodland.
