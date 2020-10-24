 Skip to main content
Public Meetings: Oct. 26-30
Public Meetings: Oct. 26-30

Calendar

OCT. 26

Cowlitz County Cemetery District No. 7: 7 p.m. board of directors annual meeting, 630 Fall Creek Road, Longview; 360-425-6282.

Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington: 4 p.m. board meeting, 820 11th Ave., Longview; 360-425-9930.

Longview School Board: 5 p.m. special executive session via Zoom to review the qualifications of candidates for appointment to elective office per RCW 42.30.110(1)(h). To join, log in to Zoom.us or call 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 989 3065 7164, pass code: 477189. Followed by 6:30 regular meeting. 

OCT. 27

Cowlitz County Fire Protection District No. 5: 9 a.m. board of commissioners meeting via GoToMeeting. To join the meeting, visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/150719573. By phone, call 1-571-317-3112. Access code: 150 719 573. For details, call the district headquarter at 360-673-2222.

Cowlitz County Public Utility District No. 1: 2 p.m. board meeting via Microsoft Teams. People interested in participating via computer are asked to email Barbara Taylor at btaylor@cowlitzpud.org by noon Oct. 27 to be added. To participate by phone, call 1-929-346-7261 (Conference ID: 294 985 849#) at the time of the meeting. 

Educational Service District 112: 3-5 p.m., board of directors business meeting via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82421274071. To join by phone, call 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 824 2127 4071#. Full agenda for this meeting is available online at https://www.esd112.org/about/board/.

Kalama Tourism Advisory Board: 4:30 p.m. meeting via Zoom. Access information will be posted on the city website at cityofkalama.com. Committee will review applications for the 2020 tourism funds. 

OCT. 28

Port of Longview: 10 a.m. commissioner board meeting canceled and rescheduled for 10 a.m. Nov. 10. In addition, a preliminary budget hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Both meetings will be held via Zoom. For details, call the Port Office at 360-425-3305.

Three Rivers Regional Wastewater Authority Operating Board: 10 a.m., Three Rivers Regional Wastewater Plant conference room, 467 Fibre Way, Longview.

The Daily News normally publishes public meetings Saturdays. The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. Thursday the week of publication.

