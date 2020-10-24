Public Meetings: Oct. 26-30

Educational Service District 112: 3-5 p.m., board of directors business meeting via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82421274071. To join by phone, call 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 824 2127 4071#. Full agenda for this meeting is available online at https://www.esd112.org/about/board/.

Kalama Tourism Advisory Board: 4:30 p.m. meeting via Zoom. Access information will be posted on the city website at cityofkalama.com. Committee will review applications for the 2020 tourism funds.

OCT. 28

Port of Longview: 10 a.m. commissioner board meeting canceled and rescheduled for 10 a.m. Nov. 10. In addition, a preliminary budget hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Both meetings will be held via Zoom. For details, call the Port Office at 360-425-3305.

Three Rivers Regional Wastewater Authority Operating Board: 10 a.m., Three Rivers Regional Wastewater Plant conference room, 467 Fibre Way, Longview.

The Daily News normally publishes public meetings Saturdays. The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. Thursday the week of publication.

