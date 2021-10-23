Public Meetings: Oct. 25-29

OCT. 25
Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington: 4 p.m. virtual meeting via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/89209809412. The link also can be found at www.hoswaa.org. People also join the meeting via phone by calling 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID 89209809412.
Woodland City Council: 7 p.m. workshop, Council chambers, 200 East Scott Ave., Woodland. The public may join in person by following mask and social distancing rules; attendance will be limited in the council chambers. The public may also join virtually via GoToMeeting at global.gotomeeting.com/join/551934413. To get the app, visit global.gotomeeting.com/install/551934413. To join by phone, call 1-877-309-2073 or 1-571-317-3129. Access code: 551 934 413.
OCT. 26
Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 1: 9 a.m. board of supervisors meeting via teleconference because of the public health emergency and restrictions ordered by Gov. Jay Inslee. Before each meeting is called to order, participants will state their name and position. Contact the CDID No. 1 Office at 360-423-2493 for details on how to participate remotely.
Cowlitz County Fire Protection District No. 5: 3:30 p.m. meeting, Station 52, 415 Todd Road Kalama. Meeting follows state and local guidelines. Meeting also available remotely by going to bit.ly/3vzDBxY. Details: call district headquarters at 360-673-2222.
Cowlitz County PUD: 2 p.m., board of commissioners meeting via phone/computer through Microsoft Teams. People interested in attending are asked to email Monica Petterson at mpetterson@cowlitzpud.org by 5 p.m. Oct. 25.
Educational Service District 112: 3-5 p.m., board of directors business meeting via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/81101805205. To join by phone, call 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 811 0180 5205. Full agenda for this meeting is available online at esd112.org/about/ board/.
OCT. 28
Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Governments: noon board of directors meeting via Zoom. Meeting ID: 853 8477 1853, pass code: 888118.
Kalama Civil Service Commission: 5:30 p.m., Kalama City Hall, 195 N. First St., Kalama. Masks required to be worn.
Port of Woodland: 9 a.m. commission meeting, 1608 Guild Road, Woodland.
The deadline for submission for the public meetings calendar is 5 p.m. Thursday each week.