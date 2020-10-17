Public Meetings: Oct. 19-23

OCT. 19
Castle Rock City Council: 7 p.m. meeting via GoToMeeting. To join the meeting, visit http://global.gotomeeting.com/join/201632365. To join by phone, call 1-646-749-3112 and enter the access code 201 632 365. Meeting details also will be published online Oct. 19 at ci.castle-rock.wa.us under “Government,” “Council Agendas & Minutes.” Public comment can be submitted in advance by sending an email to cuttonaro@ci.castle-rock.wa.us. Meeting purpose: discuss the proposed budget for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2021. Discussion may include capital projects, wages, consideration of utility rate increase, revenue projections and proposed expenditure budgets. The public is invited to comment. For details, call clerk-treasure Carie Cuttonaro at 360-274-8181 or send an email to the above email address.
Parks and Recreation Advisory Board: 5 p.m. meeting has been canceled.
Port of Woodland: 4 p.m., Port of Woodland administrative conference room, 1608 Guild Road. Public not allowed to attend because of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Stay Home-Stay Healthy proclamation, but can participate via Zoom through ID room 237-755-8282 Password: 642020 or call 1-669-900-6833 and use the same ID room and password. Among the topics: fixing and adopting the preliminary budget. Action item: purchase of property for Centennial Industrial Park.
Woodland City Council: 7 p.m. meeting via GoToMeeting. To join, visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/154886157. To join by phone, call 1-877-309-2073 (toll free) or 1-571-317-3129. Access code: 154-886-157. If new to GoToMeeting, download the app at https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/154886157.
OCT. 20
Cowlitz County Commissioners: 9 a.m. board meeting via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/94612805144 or by calling 1-253-215-8782, then punching in 94612805144#. Meetings are shown live on KLTV, government access channel 29. Written comments on the agenda items may be submitted before or after the public meeting by sending an email to ccowlitz@co.cowitz.wa.us with PUBLIC COMMENT in the subject line. All the documents/attachments and weekly calendar can be viewed online at http://www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/index.aspx?NID=535.
OCT. 21
Kalama Library Board: the 5:15 p.m. meeting via Zoom has been canceled.
Mint Valley Golf Advisory Board: 4 p.m. meeting canceled.
OCT. 22
Cowlitz County Veterans Advisory Board: 3:20 p.m. meeting canceled. The next meeting is scheduled for 3:20 p.m. Jan. 28, 2021, in conference room B of the Health and Human Services building, 1952 Ninth Ave., Longview, depending on he status of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy order.
The Daily News normally publishes public meetings Saturdays. The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. Thursday the week of publication.
