Public Meetings: Oct. 19-23

Castle Rock City Council: 7 p.m. meeting via GoToMeeting. To join the meeting, visit http://global.gotomeeting.com/join/201632365. To join by phone, call 1-646-749-3112 and enter the access code 201 632 365. Meeting details also will be published online Oct. 19 at ci.castle-rock.wa.us under “Government,” “Council Agendas & Minutes.” Public comment can be submitted in advance by sending an email to cuttonaro@ci.castle-rock.wa.us. Meeting purpose: discuss the proposed budget for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2021. Discussion may include capital projects, wages, consideration of utility rate increase, revenue projections and proposed expenditure budgets. The public is invited to comment. For details, call clerk-treasure Carie Cuttonaro at 360-274-8181 or send an email to the above email address.