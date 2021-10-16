Public Meetings: Oct. 18-21

Woodland City Council: 7 p.m. meeting, Council chambers, 200 East Scott Ave., Woodland. The public may join in person by following mask and social distancing rules; attendance will be limited in the council chambers. The public may also join virtually via GoToMeeting at global.gotomeeting.com/join/470967381. To get the app, visit global.gotomeeting.com/install/165879109. To join by phone, call 1-866-899-4679 or 1-571-317-3116. Access code: 165 879 3116.