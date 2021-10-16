Public Meetings: Oct. 18-21

OCT. 18
Woodland City Council: 7 p.m. meeting, Council chambers, 200 East Scott Ave., Woodland. The public may join in person by following mask and social distancing rules; attendance will be limited in the council chambers. The public may also join virtually via GoToMeeting at global.gotomeeting.com/join/470967381. To get the app, visit global.gotomeeting.com/install/165879109. To join by phone, call 1-866-899-4679 or 1-571-317-3116. Access code: 165 879 3116.
OCT. 19
Cowlitz Community Network: 11:30 a.m. meeting, held via virtual meeting/conference call. Visit the “Board” tab under home on the right of the website CowlitzCommunityNetwork.com for call in/log in details. For info, call 360-442-7089 or send an email to CowlitzNtwk@CowlitzCommunityNetwork.com.
Diking Improvement District No. 15: 5 p.m. special board of supervisors meeting, Public Works Administration Building, training room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso. Meeting purpose: to discuss the pump station project. Details: 360-577-3030, ext. 6528.
Kelso City Council: 6 p.m. meeting, Kelso City Hall, 203 S. Pacific Ave., Kelso.
Veterans Advisory Board: 3 p.m. online meeting. Visit bit.ly/3iTwNGR or call 1-312-757-3121, access code: 712 221 229.
OCT. 20
Beacon Hill Water and Sewer District: 3 p.m. board of commissioners meeting, District Office, 1121 West Side Highway, Kelso; www.bhwsd.org for meeting agenda.
Kalama Library Board: 5:15 p.m. workshop, council chambers, 195 N. First St., Kalama. Meeting also available via Zoom. Visit the city’s webpage at cityofkalama.com for the Zoom link.
Lower Columbia College: 5 p.m. board of trustees meeting via Zoom at lowercolumbia.zom.us/j/8596822886, meeting ID: 859 6822 8886. To join the meeting via pone call 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID: 859 6822 8886.
OCT. 21
Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 2: 3 p.m. board meeting, 526 N. Dike Road, office/maintenance building, Woodland.
Kalama City Council: 7 p.m. meeting, Kalama City Council Chambers, 320 N. First St. (Kalama Library building), Kalama. Council agenda posted Oct. 15 at cityofkalama.com. For details on how to attend virtually via Zoom, visit the website, the City of Kalama Facebook page, call 360-673-4561 or send an email to cityclerk@cityofkalama.com.