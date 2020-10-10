Public Meetings: Oct. 12-16

OCT. 12
Woodland City Council: 7 p.m. workshop canceled.
OCT. 13
Cowlitz County Commissioners: 9 a.m. board meeting via via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/94612805144 or by calling 1-253-215-8782, then punching in 94612805144#. Meetings are shown live on KLTV, government access channel 29. Written comments on the agenda items may be submitted before or after the public meeting by sending an email to ccowlitz@co.cowitz.wa.us with PUBLIC COMMENT in the subject line. All the documents/attachments and weekly calendar can be viewed online at http://www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/index.aspx?NID=535.
Cowlitz County Public Utility District (PUD) No. 1 of Cowlitz County: 2 p.m. board of commissioners meeting via Microsoft Teams. People interested in participating via computer are asked to email Barbara Taylor at btaylor@cowlitzpud.org by noon Oct. 13 to be added. People who would like to call in to the meeting, should dial 1-929-346-7261 at the time of the meeting and punch in meeting ID 878 981 694#
OCT. 14
Cowlitz Cemetery District No. 1: 1 p.m. budget hearing, Cowlitz County Cemetery District No. 1 office, 315 Cemetery Road, Castle Rock.
Port of Longview: 10 a.m. board of commissioners meeting via Zoom. To join meeting via personal computer: https://bit.ly/3nxT2SQ. meeting ID: 899 0842 8205, passcode: 6#D$rva7Z. To connect via the web to Zoom, go to www.Zoom.com, click Join Meeting, meeting ID: 899 0842 8205, passcode: 6#D$rva7Z. To connect via mobile device: Download the Zoom App via iOS App Store or Google Play, open the Zoom App via iOS App Store or Google Play, open the Zoom App and click on Join Meeting, meeting meeting ID: 899 0842 8205, passcode: 6#D$rva7Z. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID: 899 0842 8205, passcode: 6#D$rva7Z. The full agenda is online at https://bit.ly/2SIVBTP.
For technical assistance, email cparadis@portoflongview.com or smartin@portoflongview.com.
Public comment will be taken before and during the meeting via email. The email address is: PublicComment@portoflongview.com. Attendees also can utilize the Zoom programming to make comments or raise their hands.
OCT. 15
Port of Longview: 9 a.m. special board of commissioners meeting via Zoom. To join meeting via personal computer: https://bit.ly/36WCePo; meeting ID: 890 3932 1039, passcode: 6Pf?tW0&#. To connect via the web to Zoom, go to www.Zoom.com, click Join Meeting, meeting ID: 890 3932 1039, Passcode: 6Pf?tW0&#. To connect via mobile device: Download the Zoom App via iOS App Store or Google Play, open the Zoom App via iOS App Store or Google Play, open the Zoom App and click on Join Meeting, meeting ID: 890 3932 1039, passcode: 6Pf?tW0&#. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID: 890 3932 1039, Passcode: 6Pf?tW0&#. The full agenda is online at https://bit.ly/2GKOdoL.
Port of Woodland: Port of Woodland administrative conference room, 1608 Guild Road, subject to Gov. Jay Inslee's Stay Home-Stay Healthy proclamation. Among the topics: fixing and adopting the preliminary budget.
The Daily News normally publishes public meetings Saturdays. The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. Thursday the week of publication.
