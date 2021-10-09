Public Meetings: Oct. 12-15

OCT. 11
Longview Library Board: 4 p.m., Longview Public Library board room, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview. This special meeting replaces the Oct. 4 regular meeting that was canceled.
OCT. 12
Cowlitz County Cemetery District No. 6: 6:30 p.m., Rose Valley Friends Church, 1437 Rose Valley Road, Kelso.
Cowlitz County Commissioners: 2 p.m., County Administration Building, commissioners hearing room; 207 N. Fourth Ave., Kelso. Meeting also held via Zoom at zoom.us/j/94612805144 or by calling 1-253-215-8782, then punching in 94612805144#. Meetings are shown live on KLTV, government access channel 29. Written comments on the agenda items may be submitted before or after the public meeting by sending an email to cowlitz@co.cowlitz.wa.us with PUBLIC COMMENT in the subject line. People also may raise their hands in Zoom or use *9 on their phone. People may utilize the question and answer feature in Zoom. They also may remain anonymous when logging on to Zoom by creating a name and email of their choosing. The Q&A is viewable by everyone and kept as a public record. All the documents/attachments and weekly calendar can be viewed online at co.cowlitz.wa.us/index.aspx?NID=535.207 Fourth Ave
Cowlitz County Fire District No. 1: 7 p.m. meeting, Station 1-2, 3148 Lewis River Road, Woodland.
Cowlitz County Fire Protection District No. 5: 3:30 p.m. meeting, Station 52, 415 Todd Road Kalama. Meeting follows state and local guidelines. Meeting also available remotely by going to bit.ly/3DbU6mo. Details: call district headquarters at 360-673-2222.
Cowlitz County PUD: 2 p.m., board of commissioners meeting via phone/computer through Microsoft Teams. People interested in attending are asked to email Monica Petterson at mpetterson@cowlitzpud.org by noon Oct. 12. To attend by phone, at the time of the meeting call 1-323-484-8960, conference ID: 914 965 879#.
Cowlitz County Park and Recreation Advisory Board: 5:30 p.m., Cowlitz County Administration Building, 207 N. Fourth Ave., Kelso.
OCT. 13
Port of Longview: 10 a.m. board of commissioners meeting, port offices, 10 International Way, Way, Longview. Use the south door for entry to the meeting room. Pursuant to Gov. Jay Inslee's Emergency Proclamation 20-28, updated June 30, 2021, face coverings are required even for full vaccinated people. Meeting also takes place via Zoom. To connect via PC, visit bit.ly/3iMBbXx; meeting ID: 838 1860 7734, passcode: ^!Yn02C@M. To connect via the web, visit Zoom.com, click on "Join Meeting"; meeting ID 838 1860 7734, passcode: 572226971. To connect via a mobile device, download the Zoom app via iOS App Store or Google Play; open the Zoom app and click on "Join Meeting"; meeting number 838 1860 7734, passcode: 572226971. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID: 838 1860 7734, passcode 572226971. For technical assistance, email cparadis@portoflongview.com or smartin@portoflongview.com. Public comment will be taken before and during the meeting. In person and Zoom attendees can submit their public comments via email before the meeting to PublicComment@portoflongview.com. Zoom attendees also can give comment during the meeting via email or utilize the Zoom programming to raise their hands. The meeting will be live streamed by KLTV and can be viewed on government Channel 29. At the conclusion of the meeting, it will be posted at KLTV.org.
Willow Grove Park Advisory Committee (PAC): will not meet. The next meeting is set for 5:30 p.m., port offices, 10 International Way, Longview.
OCT. 14
Cowlitz County Cemetery District No. 1: 2 p.m. commissioners' meeting, Cemetery District Office, 315 Cemetery Road, Castle Rock.
Longview City Council: 6 p.m. workshop, 7 p.m. regular meeting, council chambers, second floor of City Hall, 1525 Broadway, Longview. Meetings also held via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/84085406209 or by phone at 1-253-215-8782,1-699-900-6833, 1-346-248-7799, 1-408-638-0968, 1-646-876-9923, 1-301-715-8592 or 1-312-626-6799. Meeting ID: 840 8540 6209.
The deadline for submission for the public meetings calendar is 5 p.m. Thursday each week.