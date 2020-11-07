Public Meetings: Nov. 9-13

NOV. 10

Cowlitz County Public Utility District (PUD) No. 1 of Cowlitz County: 10:30 a.m. special board of commissioners meeting via Microsoft Teams. People interested in participating via computer are asked to email Barbara Taylor at btaylor@cowlitzpud.org by 5 p.m. Nov. 9 to be added. People who would like to call in to the meeting, should dial 1-929-346-7261 at the time of the meeting and punch in meeting ID 517 933 357#.

Cowlitz County Public Utility District (PUD) No. 1 of Cowlitz County: 2 p.m. board of commissioners meeting via Microsoft Teams. People interested in participating via computer are asked to email Barbara Taylor at btaylor@cowlitzpud.org by noon Nov 10 to be added. People who would like to call in to the meeting, should dial 1-929-346-7261 at the time of the meeting and punch in meeting ID 679 492 710#.

NOV. 12

Cowlitz County Cemetery District No. 1: 2 p.m., Cemetery District Office, 315 Cemetery Road, Castle Rock.

Kelso Housing Authority Board: 2:30 p.m., Kelso Housing Authority Office, 1415 S. 10th Ave. (Changed from the regular Nov 19 meeting.)