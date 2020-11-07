 Skip to main content
Public Meetings: Nov. 9-13
Public Meetings: Nov. 9-13

NOV. 10

Cowlitz County Public Utility District (PUD) No. 1 of Cowlitz County: 10:30 a.m. special board of commissioners meeting via Microsoft Teams. People interested in participating via computer are asked to email Barbara Taylor at btaylor@cowlitzpud.org by 5 p.m. Nov. 9 to be added. People who would like to call in to the meeting, should dial 1-929-346-7261 at the time of the meeting and punch in meeting ID 517 933 357#.

Cowlitz County Public Utility District (PUD) No. 1 of Cowlitz County: 2 p.m. board of commissioners meeting via Microsoft Teams. People interested in participating via computer are asked to email Barbara Taylor at btaylor@cowlitzpud.org by noon Nov 10 to be added. People who would like to call in to the meeting, should dial 1-929-346-7261 at the time of the meeting and punch in meeting ID 679 492 710#.

NOV. 12

Cowlitz County Cemetery District No. 1: 2 p.m., Cemetery District Office, 315 Cemetery Road, Castle Rock.

Kelso Housing Authority Board: 2:30 p.m., Kelso Housing Authority Office, 1415 S. 10th Ave. (Changed from the regular Nov 19 meeting.)

Longview City Council: 7 p.m. regular meeting and public hearing held during the regular meeting via Zoom. To join, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83348318491; or join by telephone by calling one of the following numbers based on locality: 1-253-215-8782, 1-669-900-6833, 1-346-248-7799, 1-408-638-0968, 1-646-876-9923, 1-301-715-8592 or -1-312-626-6799. Webinar ID: 833 4831 8491. Purpose: review revenue sources for the 2021 General Fund Budget which includes determining the 2021 Ad Valorem Tax levy rate; and to fix the final 2020-2022 Biennial Budget and the 2021-2025 Capital Improvement Plan (CIP). Note: The hearing will continue at 7 p.m. Nov. 19.

Port of Longview: 10 a.m. commissioners board meeting; 6 p.m. preliminary budget hearing meeting. Both take place via Zoom. For details, call the Port Office at 360-425-3305.

The Daily News normally publishes public meetings Saturdays. The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. Thursday the week of publication.

