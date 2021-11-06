Public Meetings: Nov. 8-12

NOV. 8
Cowlitz Public Utility District (PUD) No. 1: 10 a.m., special meeting, John Searing Auditorium, PUD building, 961 12th Ave., Longview. Meeting purpose: a briefing and discussion with state legislators from the 19th and 20th Legislative Districts.
NOV. 9
Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 1: 9 a.m. board of supervisors meeting, 5350 Pacific Way, Longview. To join by Zoom visit us02web.zoom.us/82987556617. To join by phone, call 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 829 8755 6617. Also, 9:45 a.m. board of supervisors public budget hearing.
Cowlitz County Cemetery District No. 6: 6:30 p.m., Rose Valley Friends Church, 1437 Rose Valley Road, Kelso.
Cowlitz County Cemetery District No. 7: 7 p.m. annual board of commissioners meeting, 630 Fall Creek Road, Lognview; 360-425-6282.
Cowlitz County Fire Protection District No. 5: 3:30 p.m. meeting, Station 52, 415 Todd Road Kalama. Meeting follows state and local guidelines. Meeting also available remotely by going to bit.ly/3q2xsJM. Details: call district headquarters at 360-673-2222.
Cowlitz County PUD: 2 p.m., board of commissioners meeting via phone/computer through Microsoft Teams. People interested in participating via Microsoft Teams should email Monica Petterson at mpetterson@cowlitzpud.org by 5 p.m. Nov. 8 for a meeting link. To participate by phone, call 1-323-484-8960, conference ID: 102 873 288#. Meeting purpose: proposing an adjustment to the commissioner district boundaries as required by RCW 54.12.010 following the 2020 Census. Proposed plan available at bit.ly/3mFxqp5 or by calling Monica Petterson at 360-501-9154. Public comment will be accepted at the meeting. Public comment also may be submitted before Nov. 9 by email to mpetterson@cowlitzpud.org or by U.S. mail or deliver to Cowlitz PUD, 961 12th Ave., Longview, WA 98632.
Cowlitz County Park and Recreation Advisory Board: 5:30 p.m., Cowlitz County Administration Building, 207 N. Fourth Ave., Kelso.
Woodland City Council: 7 p.m. workshop, Council chambers, 200 East Scott Ave., Woodland. The public may join in person by following mask and social distancing rules; attendance will be limited in the council chambers. The public may also join virtually via GoToMeeting at global.gotomeeting.com/join/226163213. To join by phone call 1-866-899-4679 or 1-571-317-3116. Access Code: 116 163 213. To get the app, visit global.gotomeeting.com/install/226163213.
NOV. 10
Beacon Hill Water & Sewer District: 3 p.m. special board of commissioners meeting, district office, 1121 West Side Highway, Kelso. For the agenda, visit the district's website at bhwsd.org.
Port of Longview: 10 a.m. board of commissioners meeting, port offices, 10 International Way, Way, Longview. Use the south door for entry to the meeting room. Pursuant to Gov. Jay Inslee's Emergency Proclamation 20-28, updated June 30, 2021, face coverings are required even for full vaccinated people. Meeting also takes place via Zoom. To connect via PC, visit bit.ly/3nW0Izu; meeting ID: 837 8136 1255, passcode: %3%az*VXg. To connect via the web, visit Zoom.com, click on "Join Meeting"; meeting ID 837 8136 1255, passcode: 863583515. To connect via a mobile device, download the Zoom app via iOS App Store or Google Play; open the Zoom app and click on "Join Meeting"; meeting number 837 8136 1255, passcode: 863583515. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID: 837 8136 1255, passcode 863583515. For technical assistance, email cparadis@portoflongview.com or smartin@portoflongview.com. Public comment will be taken before and during the meeting. In person and Zoom attendees can submit their public comments via email before the meeting to PublicComment@portoflongview.com. Zoom attendees also can give comment during the meeting via email or utilize the Zoom programming to raise their hands.
Willow Grove Park Advisory Committee: 5:30 p.m. meeting, Coweeman Room, Port of Longview office, 10 International Way, Longview. Attendees should use the south entrance to the port office to access the Coweeman Room. Pursuant to Gov. Jay Inslee's Emergency Proclamation 20-28, updated June 30, 2021, face coverings are required even for fully vaccinated people.
NOV. 11
Cowlitz County Cemetery District No. 1: 2 p.m. commissioners' meeting, Cemetery District Office, 315 Cemetery Road, Castle Rock.
