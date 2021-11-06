Public Meetings: Nov. 8-12

Woodland City Council : 7 p.m. workshop, Council chambers, 200 East Scott Ave., Woodland. The public may join in person by following mask and social distancing rules; attendance will be limited in the council chambers. The public may also join virtually via GoToMeeting at global.gotomeeting.com/join/226163213 . To join by phone call 1-866-899-4679 or 1-571-317-3116. Access Code: 116 163 213. To get the app, visit global.gotomeeting.com/install/226163213 .

NOV. 10

Port of Longview: 10 a.m. board of commissioners meeting, port offices, 10 International Way, Way, Longview. Use the south door for entry to the meeting room. Pursuant to Gov. Jay Inslee's Emergency Proclamation 20-28, updated June 30, 2021, face coverings are required even for full vaccinated people. Meeting also takes place via Zoom. To connect via PC, visit bit.ly/3nW0Izu; meeting ID: 837 8136 1255, passcode: %3%az*VXg. To connect via the web, visit Zoom.com, click on "Join Meeting"; meeting ID 837 8136 1255, passcode: 863583515. To connect via a mobile device, download the Zoom app via iOS App Store or Google Play; open the Zoom app and click on "Join Meeting"; meeting number 837 8136 1255, passcode: 863583515. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID: 837 8136 1255, passcode 863583515. For technical assistance, email cparadis@portoflongview.com or smartin@portoflongview.com. Public comment will be taken before and during the meeting. In person and Zoom attendees can submit their public comments via email before the meeting to PublicComment@portoflongview.com. Zoom attendees also can give comment during the meeting via email or utilize the Zoom programming to raise their hands.