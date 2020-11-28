Public Meetings: Nov. 30-Dec. 4

Kalama City Council: 7 p.m. public hearing (part two) via Zoom for people to learn about the city's preliminary budget for 2021 and to hear about the 2021-2026 Capital Facilities Plan filed with the city clerk. Information on how to access the hearing is available on the city website. Copies of the budget and the draft of the Capital Facilities Plan are available at Kalama City Hall and online at www.cityofkalama.com.