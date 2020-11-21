Public Meetings: Nov. 23-27

NOV. 24

Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 1: 9 a.m. teleconference meeting. Before the meeting is called to order, participants will state their name and position. To attend remotely, call the CDID at 360-423-2493 or send an email to morgan.atkins@cdid1.org.

Cowlitz County Public Utility District (PUD) No. 1: 10-11:30 a.m. special boar workshop via phone/computer through Microsoft Teams. Anyone interested in attending via phone or computer is asked to email Barbara Taylor at btaylor@cowlitzpud.org by noon Nov. 23. People who would like to call in to the meeting, should dial 1-929346-7261 at the time of the meeting and punch in meeting ID 373 750 757#. Meeting purpose: review AMI information and the Employee Recognition Policy.

Cowlitz County Public Utility District (PUD) No. 1: 2 p.m. board of commissioners meeting via Microsoft Teams. People interested in participating via computer are asked to email Barbara Taylor at btaylor@cowlitzpud.org by noon Nov. 24 to be added. People who would like to call in to the meeting, should dial 1-929-346-7261 at the time of the meeting and punch in meeting ID:303 703 339#.