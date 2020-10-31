Public Meetings: Nov. 2-6

NOV. 2

Cowlitz County Commissioners: 9 a.m. board meeting via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/94612805144 or by calling 1-253-215-8782, then punching in 94612805144#. Meetings are shown live on KLTV, government access channel 29. Written comments on the agenda items may be submitted before or after the public meeting by sending an email to ccowlitz@co.cowitz.wa.us with PUBLIC COMMENT in the subject line. All the documents/attachments and weekly calendar can be viewed online at http://www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/index.aspx?NID=535.