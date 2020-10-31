Public Meetings: Nov. 2-6

NOV. 2
Cowlitz County Commissioners: 9 a.m. board meeting via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/94612805144 or by calling 1-253-215-8782, then punching in 94612805144#. Meetings are shown live on KLTV, government access channel 29. Written comments on the agenda items may be submitted before or after the public meeting by sending an email to ccowlitz@co.cowitz.wa.us with PUBLIC COMMENT in the subject line. All the documents/attachments and weekly calendar can be viewed online at http://www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/index.aspx?NID=535.
Longview School District: 5:30 p.m. meeting via Zoom. To join the meeting log in to zoom.us or call 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 968 0406 1832, pass code; 636460. Purpose of meeting: executive session to review qualifications of candidates for appointment to elective office per RCW 42.30.110 (1)(h).
Stormwater Advisory Committee: meeting canceled. No further committee meetings for the rest of 2020 and 2021 have been scheduled at this time. Future meetings will be published as soon as information is available.
NOV. 3
Stormwater Advisory Committee: 4 p.m. regular meeting, Cowlitz county Department of Public Works training room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso.
NOV. 4
Silver Lake Flood Control District of Cowlitz County: 1 p.m. board of directors special meeting, training room of Cowlitz County Public Works department, 1600 13th Ave., S., Kelso. Meeting purpose: to receive updates on ongoing projects with the district.
NOV. 5
Kalama City Council: 7 p.m. public hearing via Zoom to review the city's needs for 2021 including the ad valorem (property) tax levy for 2021, proposed increases to other city fees and building permit fee increases. Members of the public are encouraged to attend and comment. Access information is on the city's website at www.cityofkalama.com and also at City Hall, 195 N. First St.
The Daily News normally publishes public meetings Saturdays. The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. Thursday the week of publication.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!