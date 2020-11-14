Public Meetings: Nov. 16-20

NOV. 16
Parks and Recreation Advisory Board: 5 p.m. meeting canceled.
Woodland City Council: 7 p.m. meeting via GoToMeeting. To join, visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/208557701. To join by phone, call 1-877-309-2073 (toll free) or 1-571-317-3129. Access code: 208-557-701. If new to GoToMeeting, download the app at https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/208557701.
NOV. 17
Cowlitz County Commissioners: 9 a.m. board meeting via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/94612805144 or by calling 1-253-215-8782, then punching in 94612805144#. Meetings are shown live on KLTV, government access channel 29. Written comments on the agenda items may be submitted before or after the public meeting by sending an email to ccowlitz@co.cowitz.wa.us with PUBLIC COMMENT in the subject line. All the documents/attachments and weekly calendar can be viewed online at http://www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/index.aspx?NID=535.
Kalama City Council: 7 p.m. public hearing via Zoom for people to learn about the city's preliminary budget for 2021 and to hear about the 2021-2026 Capital Facilities Plan filed with the city clerk. The second virtual public hearing will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 3 via Zoom. Information on how to access the hearings is available on the city website. Copies of the budget and the draft of the Capital Facilities Plan are available at Kalama City Hall and online at www.cityofkalama.com.
NOV. 18
Cowlitz County Public Facilities District: 3 p.m. board of directors meeting via Zoom (rescheduled from Nov. 11) at https://bit.ly/36yKvr5. The Columbia Theatre meeting will begin at 3:30 p.m. Meeting ID: 891 9337 5990, pass code: 832183. One tap mobile: +12532158782,,89193375990#,,,,,,0#,,832183#. To call by phone: 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID and pass code the same as above.
Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 2: 3 p.m. board of supervisors meeting, office/maintenance building, 526 N. Dike Road, Woodland.
Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Governments: noon board of directors meeting via Zoom. For the link, send an email to cwcog@cwcogorg.
Kalama Library Board: 5:15 p.m. meeting via Zoom. Meeting details available at www.cityofkalama.com.
Lexington Flood Control Zone District of Cowlitz County: 8 a.m. special meeting, 1600 13th Ave. N., Kelso. Purpose: to review the 2021 preliminary budget and set a budget hearing.
Lower Columbia College: 5-7 p.m. board of trustees (tentative) meeting via zoom at https://lowercolumbia.zoom.us/j/82230468866. Meeting ID: 822 3046 8866. By phone, call 1-253-215-8782. To attend via SIP: 82230468866@zoomcrc.com. To join by H.23: 162.255.37.11.
Area Agency on Aging and Disabilities of Southwest Washington: 9 a.m. bi-monthly Council of Governments meeting, 201 N.E. 73rd St. Vancouver. People who want to attend the meeting by teleconference should call 360-735-5721 three days before the meeting to discuss accommodation.
NOV. 19
Longview City Council: 7 p.m. meeting and continuation of hearing via Zoom. To join, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83346755433; or join by telephone by calling one of the following numbers based on locality: 1-253-215-8782, 1-669-900-6833, 1-346-248-7799, 1-408-638-0968, 1-646-876-9923, 1-301-715-8592 or -1-312-626-6799. Webinar ID: 833 4675 5433. Purpose of hearing is a continuation of the Nov. 12 hearing to fix the final 2020-2022 Biennial Budget and the 2021-2025 Capital Improvement Plan (CIP). Note: The Nov. 26 meeting was rescheduled to this day because of the Thanksgiving holiday.
NOV. 23
Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington: 4 p.m. board meeting, HOSW administrative offices, 820 11th Ave., Longview, unless otherwise noted.
