Public Meetings: Nov. 1-5

NOV. 1
Lexington Flood Control Zone District: 10 a.m., Public Works Administration Building conference room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, members of the public are invited to attend meetings via GoToMeetings. From computer, tablet or smart phone, visit global.gotomeeting.com/join/5507201157 or call in by dialing 1-646-749-3122. Access code: 507 201 157.
Woodland City Council: 7 p.m. workshop, Council chambers, 200 East Scott Ave., Woodland. The public may join in person by following mask and social distancing rules; attendance will be limited in the council chambers. The public may also join virtually via GoToMeeting at global.gotomeeting.com/join/364290925. To join by phone call 1-866-899-4679 or 1-571-317-3116. Access Code: 364-290-925. To get the app, visit global.gotomeeting.com/install/364290925.
NOV.
Kelso City Council: 6 p.m. meeting, Kelso City Hall, 203 S. Pacific Ave., Kelso.
NOV. 4
Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 3: 8 a.m. board of supervisors, Public Works Administration Building training room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso.
Diking Improvement District No. 15: 5 p.m. board of supervisors meeting, Public Works Administration Building, training room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso.
Drainage Improvement District No. 1: 7:30 p.m. meeting, Public Works Administration Building conference room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, members of the public are invited to attend meetings via GoToMeetings. From computer, tablet or smart phone visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/557845597; or call in by dialing 1-312-757-3121. Access code: 557 845 597.
Kalama City Council: 7 p.m. meeting, Kalama City Council Chambers, 320 N. First St. (Kalama Library building), Kalama. Council agenda posted at cityofkalama.com. For details on how to attend virtually via Zoom, visit the website, the City of Kalama Facebook page, call 360-673-4561 or send an email to cityclerk@cityofkalama.com.
The deadline for submission for the public meetings calendar is 5 p.m. Thursday each week.