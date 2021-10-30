Public Meetings: Nov. 1-5

NOV. 1

Lexington Flood Control Zone District : 10 a.m., Public Works Administration Building conference room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, members of the public are invited to attend meetings via GoToMeetings. From computer, tablet or smart phone, visit global.gotomeeting.com/join/5507201157 or call in by dialing 1-646-749-3122. Access code: 507 201 157.

Woodland City Council: 7 p.m. workshop, Council chambers, 200 East Scott Ave., Woodland. The public may join in person by following mask and social distancing rules; attendance will be limited in the council chambers. The public may also join virtually via GoToMeeting at global.gotomeeting.com/join/364290925. To join by phone call 1-866-899-4679 or 1-571-317-3116. Access Code: 364-290-925. To get the app, visit global.gotomeeting.com/install/364290925.