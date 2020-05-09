Public Meetings: May 9

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor’s note: Because of the COVID-19 virus regular meetings have been postponed or canceled. Some groups are meeting via teleconference or other means. If yours is meeting, please send information to frontdoor@tdn.com.

MAY 11

Cowlitz County PUD: 2 p.m. board of commissioners meeting held via phone/computer through Microsoft Teams. People interested in participating via phone or computer are asked to email btaylor@cowlitzpud.org by 5 p.m. May 11.

Rainier City Council: 6 p.m., phone-in meeting; call 351-999-3375. Comments for City Council members can be submitted via email to info@cityofrainier.com or written on paper and deposited in the drop box located at the First Street entrance to City Hall.

The Daily News normally publishes public meetings Saturdays. The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. Thursday the week of publication.

