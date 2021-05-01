 Skip to main content
Public Meetings: May 3-7
Public Meetings: May 3-7

Calendar

MAY 3

Lexington Flood Control Zone District: 10 a.m., Public Works Administration Building conference room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, members of the public are invited to attend meetings via GoToMeetings. From computer, tablet or smart phone visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/5507201157 or call in by dialing 1-646-749-3122. Access code: 507 201 157.

MAY 5

Silver Lake Flood Control District: 1 p.m. regular meeting, Public Works Administration Building training room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso.

MAY 6

Diking Improvement District No. 15: 5 p.m. board of supervisors meting, Public Works Administration Building, training room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso.

Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 3: 8 a.m. board of supervisors, Public Works Administration Building training room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso.

Drainage Improvement District No. 1: 7:30 p.m. meeting, Public Works Administration Building conference room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, members of the public are invited to attend meetings via GoToMeetings. From computer, tablet or smart phone visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/557845597; or call in by dialing 1-312-757-3121. Access code: 557 845 597.

Kalama City Council: 7 p.m. meeting. Council agenda posted April 9 at www.cityofkalama.com. For details on how to attend, visit the website, the City of Kalama Facebook page, call 360-673-4561 or send an email to cityclerk@cityofkalama.com.

The deadline for submission for the public meetings calendar is 5 p.m. Thursday each week.

