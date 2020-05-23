Public Meetings: May 26-28

Editor’s note: Because of the COVID-19 virus regular meetings have been postponed or canceled. Some groups are meeting via teleconference or other means. If yours is meeting, please send information to frontdoor@tdn.com.
MAY 26
Castle Rock City Council: 7:30 p.m. meeting; remote and real-time public participation. To join the meeting, call 1-781-448-4502, then enter the PIN number 57861. Participants automatically will be placed on mute. To speak, hit the star key twice.
Cowlitz PUD Board of Commissioners: 2 p.m. meeting via phone/computer through Microsoft Teams. People interested in participating via phone or computer are asked to email Barbara Taylor at btaylor@cowlitzpud.org by 5 p.m. May 25.
Educational Service District 112 board of directors: 3-5 p.m. meeting via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/92865676369. Full agenda can be found at https://www.esd112.org/about/board.
Longview School Board: 6:30 p.m. meeting via Zoom. Instructions for joining the remote meeting will be published on the agenda at www.longviewschools.org.
MAY 27
Cowlitz County Board of Commissioners: 1:30 p.m. meeting via Zoom: https://bit.ly/2ARhSct. Meeting ID is 934 7528 2068. Password is 885048. One tap mobile +12532158782,,93475282068#,,885048#.
Port of Longview Board of Commissioners: 10 a.m. remote meeting. To join the meeting, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter the meeting number 126 494 3673. The pass code to join the call is 07825426. People who need assistance should send an email to cparadis@portoflongview.com. Participants must join the teleconference before the 10 a.m. start time. In addition, an 11:30 a.m. commissioner workshop will be held. To access, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter the meeting number 126 350 8817. The pass code is 90757407. For assistance, send an email to cparadis@portoflongview.com. Participants must join the teleconference before the 11:30 a.m. start time.
MAY 28
Cowlitz County Homeless-Housing Task Force: 2 p.m meeting canceled. Depending on the status of the Stay Home, Stay Healthy order by Gov. Jay Inslee, the next meeting is tentatively set for 2 p.m. June 25 in Conference Room A of the Health and Humand Services building, 1952 Ninth Ave., Longview. For details, call 360-414-5599.
Kalama Civil Service Commission: 5:30 p.m. meeting via Zoom platform. People can attend with desktop computer, laptop, tablet or cellphone. People also can join by phone for just the audio portion of the meeting. People will need to download the Zoom application from zoom.us. Audio is available either through devices of telephone. Numbers to call will be shown once logged in. Details: 360-673-2165 or records@kalamapolice.com.
City of Longview Transportation Improvement Program: 7 p.m. meeting via Zoom. Contact the City Clerk’s office at 360-442-5041 for information about Zoom accessibility. Zoom instructions will be posted on www.mylongview.com/129/Agendas-Minutes, on the first page of the meeting agenda. Public comment may be submitted in advance to the City Clerk’s office by emailing kaylee.cody@ci.longview.wa.us. To join the meeting, visit https:/us02web.zoom.us/j/82723169260. To join by phone for listening in only, dial any of the following numbers (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): 1-253-215-8782, 1-669-900-6833, 1-346-248-7799, 1-408-683-0986, 1-646-876-9923, 1-301-715-8592, 1-312-626-6799. Meeting ID is 827 2316 9260.
The Daily News normally publishes public meetings Saturdays. The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. Thursday the week of publication.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!