Public Meetings: May 26-28

MAY 27

Cowlitz County Board of Commissioners: 1:30 p.m. meeting via Zoom: https://bit.ly/2ARhSct. Meeting ID is 934 7528 2068. Password is 885048. One tap mobile +12532158782,,93475282068#,,885048#.

Port of Longview Board of Commissioners: 10 a.m. remote meeting. To join the meeting, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter the meeting number 126 494 3673. The pass code to join the call is 07825426. People who need assistance should send an email to cparadis@portoflongview.com. Participants must join the teleconference before the 10 a.m. start time. In addition, an 11:30 a.m. commissioner workshop will be held. To access, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter the meeting number 126 350 8817. The pass code is 90757407. For assistance, send an email to cparadis@portoflongview.com. Participants must join the teleconference before the 11:30 a.m. start time.

MAY 28

Cowlitz County Homeless-Housing Task Force: 2 p.m meeting canceled. Depending on the status of the Stay Home, Stay Healthy order by Gov. Jay Inslee, the next meeting is tentatively set for 2 p.m. June 25 in Conference Room A of the Health and Humand Services building, 1952 Ninth Ave., Longview. For details, call 360-414-5599.