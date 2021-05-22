Public Meetings: May 24-28

MAY 24
Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington: 4 p.m. meeting via Zoom. For details, visit hoswwa.org.
MAY 25
Cowlitz County Commissioners: 9 a.m. board meeting, via Zoom at zoom.us/j/94612805144 or by calling 1-253-215-8782, then punching in 94612805144#. Meetings are shown live on KLTV, government access channel 29. Written comments on the agenda items may be submitted before or after the public meeting by sending an email to cowlitz@co.cowitz.wa.us with PUBLIC COMMENT in the subject line. People also may raise their hands in Zoom or use *9 on their phone. People may utilize the question and answer feature in Zoom and may remain anonymous when logging on to Zoom by creating a name and email of their choosing. The Q&A is viewable by everyone and kept as a public record. All the documents/attachments and weekly calendar can be viewed online at co.cowlitz.wa.us/index.aspx?NID=535.
Cowlitz County Fire Protection District No. 5: 3:30 p.m., station 52, 415 Todd Road, Kalama. Meeting held following state and local guidelines. Meeting also available by remote access at bit.ly/3veUIEg and follow the instructions. For details, call the district headquarters at 360-673-2222.
Educational Service District 112: 3-5 p.m., board of directors business meeting via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/829182514411. To join by phone, call 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 829 1825 1441. Full agenda for this meeting is available online at esd112.org/about/ board/.
MAY 26
Port of Longview: 10 a.m. board of commissioners meeting via Zoom. To join meeting via personal computer: bit.ly/2TdribH. Meeting ID: 885 3691 7296, pass code: #hH0wC$ai. To connect via the web to Zoom, go to Zoom.com, click Join Meeting, meeting ID: 8885 3691 7296, pass code: 906470330. To connect via mobile device: Download the Zoom App via iOS App Store or Google Play, open the Zoom App and click on Join Meeting, meeting ID: 885 3691 7296, passcode: 906470330. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID: 885 3691 7296, passcode: 906470330. The full agenda is online at bit.ly/3bJ6HSX. For technical assistance, email cparadis@portoflongview.com or smartin@portoflongview.com. Public comment will be taken before and during the meeting via email at PublicComment@portoflongview.com. Attendees also can utilize the Zoom programming to make a comment or raise their hands. The meeting can be viewed on government cable access channel 29 and will be posted at KLTV.org at the end of the meeting.
MAY 27
Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Governments: noon, board of directors meeting via Zoom. To attend the meeting, call 360-577-3041 and ask for the link.
Woodland Port Commission: 9 a.m., 1608 Guild Road, Woodland. In accordance to Gov. Jay Inslee’s Proclamation 20-05 an 20-28, the meeting will be held in person. People who want to attend must meet Washington state social distancing and mask wearing mandates. People also can participate via Zoom through ID room 237 755 8282, password 642020 or by calling 1-669-900-6833 using the same ID room and password listed above.
The deadline for submission for the public meetings calendar is 5 p.m. Thursday each week.