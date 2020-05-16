Public Meetings: May 18-22

Editor’s note: Because of the COVID-19 virus, regular meetings have been postponed or canceled. Some groups are meeting via teleconference or other means. If yours is meeting, please send information to frontdoor@tdn.com.
MAY 18
Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington: 3 p.m. board of commissioners meeting via the Zoom platform. Zoom meeting log-in posted on website, Hoswwa.org.
Woodland City Council: 7 p.m., hosted via GoToMeeting; to view the agenda, visit https://bit.ly/2Lt2ncQ. To join the meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone, visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/30431459; or by phone by calling 1-872-240-3212, access code 304-314-589. If new to GoToMeeting, download the app at https://global.gottomeeting.com/install/304314589.
Cowlitz County Commissioners: 8:45 a.m. pre-public meeting conference, 9 a.m. meeting via Zoom. To join, visit https://bit.ly/2ArGsQY. Meeting ID is 999 2855 8423, password is 008753. One tap mobile: +12532158782,,95933585328#,,1#,188905# US. 1:30 p.m. commissioner conference; join by visiting https://bit.ly/2Wzo moF; meeting ID is 959 3358 5329, password is 188905; one tap mobile: +12532158782,,99928558423#,,1#,008753# US.
MAY 21
Woodland Planning Commission: 7 p.m. The meeting will be held remotely. Call Melissa Johnston at 360-600-3023 or send an email to johnstonm@ci.woodland.wa.us for details on attending or participating in the meeting.
MAY 22
Area Agency on Aging and Disabilities of Southwest Washington: 1 p.m. council of governments, 201 N.E. 73rd St., Vancouver. People who want to attend the meeting by teleconference should call 360-735-5721 three days before the meeting.
The Daily News normally publishes public meetings Saturdays. The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. Thursday the week of publication.
