Public Meetings: May 18-22

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor’s note: Because of the COVID-19 virus, regular meetings have been postponed or canceled. Some groups are meeting via teleconference or other means. If yours is meeting, please send information to frontdoor@tdn.com.

MAY 18

Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington: 3 p.m. board of commissioners meeting via the Zoom platform. Zoom meeting log-in posted on website, Hoswwa.org.

Woodland City Council: 7 p.m., hosted via GoToMeeting; to view the agenda, visit https://bit.ly/2Lt2ncQ. To join the meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone, visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/30431459; or by phone by calling 1-872-240-3212, access code 304-314-589. If new to GoToMeeting, download the app at https://global.gottomeeting.com/install/304314589.