Public Meetings: May 17-21

MAY 17
Woodland City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, 200 East Scott Ave., Woodland. The public may join in-person by following mask and social distancing rules. Attendance will be limited to the council chambers. The public also may attend virtually via GoToMeeting by logging in to bit.ly/3fc9q84. To join by phone, call 1-877-309-2073 or 1-646-749-3129. Access code: 909 927 917.
MAY 18
Cowlitz Community Network: 11:30 a.m. board meeting held via virtual meeting/teleconference call. To log in via Zoom, visit bit.ly/2YaNkei. Meeting ID: 960 7057 2567, pass code: Network. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 960 7057 1567, pass code: 5364820.
Cowlitz County Commissioners: 9 a.m. board meeting, Cowlitz County Administration Building, third floor commissioners hearing room, 207 Fourth Ave. N., Kelso, or via Zoom at zoom.us/j/94612805144 or by calling 1-253-215-8782, then punching in 94612805144#. Also, 9:30 a.m. work session, via Zoom at zoom.us/j/91516609489; or by calling 1-253-215-8782, then punching in 91516609489. Meetings are shown live on KLTV, government access channel 29. Written comments on the agenda items may be submitted before or after the public meeting by sending an email to cowlitz@co.cowitz.wa.us with PUBLIC COMMENT in the subject line. People also may raise their hands in Zoom or use *9 on their phone. People may utilize the question and answer feature in Zoom and may remain anonymous when logging on to Zoom by creating a name and email of their choosing. The Q&A is viewable by everyone and kept as a public record. All the documents/attachments and weekly calendar can be viewed online at www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/index.aspx?NID=535.
MAY 19
Kalama Library Board: 5:15 p.m. meeting via Zoom. Meeting details available at www.cityofkalama.com.
MAY 20
Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 2: 3 p.m. board meeting, 526 N. Dike Road, office/maintenance building, Woodland.
Kalama City Council: 7 p.m. meeting. Council agenda posted April 9 at www.cityofkalama.com. For details on how to attend, visit the website, the City of Kalama Facebook page, call 360-673-4561 or send an email to cityclerk@cityofkalama.com.
Woodland Planning Commission: 7 p.m. workshop and hearing, 200 E. Scott Ave., Woodland (if in-person meetings are authorized by Gov. Jay Inslee’s emergency proclamation), by conference call or other remote web-based conferencing or meeting may be adjourned. Agenda: review housing related information and code changes affecting housing stock, vacant land capacity and infill opportunities. Comments regarding agenda items may be hand delivered to 230 Davidson Ave., Woodland, and placed in the utility billing drop box; mailed to P.O. Box 9, Woodland, WA 98674; or emailed to goddardt@ci.woodland.wa.us. Written comments are recommended to be sent before the meeting, but will not preclude additional testimony should the meeting be held in person. Other written or oral testimony may be presented and considered at the commission meeting. For details or questions call Travis Goddard at 360-225-7299.
MAY 21
Area Agency on Aging and Disabilities of Southwest Washington: 1 p.m. bi-monthly meeting of Council of Governments, 201 N.E. 73rd St., Vancouver. People who want to attend by teleconference should call 360-735-5721 three days before the meeting to make arrangements. Details: Karen Wolfe, 360-735-5721.
The deadline for submission for the public meetings calendar is 5 p.m. Thursday each week.