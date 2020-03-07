Public Meetings: March 9-12

MARCH 9
Castle Rock City Council: 7:30 p.m., Senior Center, 222 Second Ave. S.W.
Castle Rock Fair Board: 7 p.m., home economics department, Castle Rock Fairgrounds, 120 Fairlane Road.
Cowlitz County Fire District No. 6: 5:30 p.m., 146 A St., Castle Rock.
Friends of the Longview Public Library: 6:45 p.m., Longview Public Library auditorium; 1600 Louisiana St.
Kelso Public Library Board: 7 p.m., 351 Three Rivers Drive, Suite 1263.
Kelso School Board No. 458: 6 p.m., Coweeman Middle School, 2000 Allen St., Kelso.
Lewis County Commissioners: 10 a.m., Board of County Commissioners hearing room, Lewis County Courthouse, 351 N.W. North St., Chehalis.
Longview School Board No. 122: 6:30 p.m., district office, 2715 Lilac St.
Rainier School Board No. 13: 7 p.m., school campus (portable next to the District Office), 28168 Old Rainier Road.
Winlock City Council: 7:15 p.m., City Hall, 323 N.E. First.
Woodland School District No. 404: 6 p.m., district meeting room, 800 Third St.
MARCH 10
Castle Rock School Board No. 401: 5:30 p.m., executive session; 6 p.m., regular board meeting; Castle Rock Elementary School Annex (the modular), Room 601, 620 Roake Ave., behind the elementary school; handicapped accessible.
Castle Rock Planning Commission: 6 p.m., Castle Rock Senior Center, 222 Second Ave. S.W., Castle Rock.
Columbia River Fire and Rescue: 7 p.m., administration building, 270 Columbia Blvd., St. Helens.
Cowlitz County Fired District 1 Board of Commissioners: 7 p.m., Station 1-1, 160 Pinkerton Drive, Woodland.
Cowlitz County Cemetery District No. 6: 6:30 p.m., Rose Valley Friends Church, 1437 Rose Valley Road, Kelso.
Cowlitz County Commissioners: 9 a.m., County Administration Building, commissioners hearing room; 207 N. Fourth Ave., Kelso.
Cowlitz County Emergency Management — Local Emergency Planning Committee: 3 p.m., Emergency Operations Center, basement of Cowlitz County Hall of Justice building, 312 S.W. First Ave., Longview.
Cowlitz County Fire District No. 1: 7 p.m., 3148 Lewis River Road, Woodland.
Cowlitz County Fire District No. 5: 9 a.m., Fire Station 52, 415 Todd Road, Kalama.
Cowlitz County Park Advisory Board: 5:15 p.m., first floor, conference room B, County Administration Building annex, 207 N. Fourth Ave., Kelso.
Cowlitz PUD Board: 2 p.m., PUD Auditorium, 961 12th Ave., Longview.
Downtown Woodland Revitalization Committee: 9 a.m., Grange Hall, 400 Davidson Ave.
Hudson Park Elementary School Site Council: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Hudson Park Elementary School, Columbian Room, 28176 Old Rainier Road, Rainier.
You have free articles remaining.
Kelso Planning Commission: 6 p.m., City Hall, Council Chambers, 203 S. Pacific Ave.
Lower Columbia River Watershed Council: 7 p.m., Columbia County Extension meeting room, St. Helens; Margaret Magruder, 503-728-9015.
Toutle Community Association: 6 p.m., Southgate Realty Office, 4200 Spirit Lake Memorial Highway; residents of Toutle School District welcome; Holly Fickett, secretary/treasurer, 360-274-6915.
Wahkiakum County Commissioners: 9:30 a.m., Courthouse, third floor public meeting room, 64 Main St., Cathlamet.
Woodland Chamber of Commerce: noon, Oak Tree Restaurant, 1020 Atlantic Ave.; 360-225-9552.
MARCH 11
Clatskanie Rural Fire District board: 7 p.m., Clatskanie Fire Hall, 280 Southeast Third St.
Columbia County Board of Commissioners: 10 a.m. regular meeting; 1 p.m. staff meeting, Courthouse commissioners meeting room 308, 230 Strand St., St. Helens.
Cowlitz County Cemetery District No. 1: 1 p.m., Cemetery District Office, 315 Cemetery Road, Castle Rock.
Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue: 5:30 p.m., 701 Vine St., Kelso.
Cowlitz 911 E-Board: 10 a.m., Hall of Justice, 312 First Ave. S., Kelso; the 911 Public Authority will meet directly following the E-Board meeting.
Cowlitz County Fire District No. 3: 1 p.m., 5055 Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, Toutle.
Cowlitz County Noxious Weed Control Board: 6 p.m., Cowlitz County Administration second floor building annex conference room, 207 Fourth Ave., N., Kelso.
Cowlitz County Public Facilities District Board: 3 p.m., Cowlitz Regional Conference Center, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview.
Cowlitz-Skamania Fire District No. 7: 8 a.m., 11670 Lewis River Road, Ariel; 360-231-HELP.
Cowlitz Transit Authority Board: 4 p.m., Longview City Council chambers, 1525 Broadway, Longview.
Ethnic Support Council Board of Directors: 6 p.m., Ethnic Support Council office, 311 Oak St., Kelso; 360-636-2791.
Kalama Park and Recreation Advisory Board: 5:30 p.m., City Hall, Council Chambers, 320 N. First St.
Longview Stormwater Advisory Committee: 4 p.m., City Hall, Public Works/Community Development conference room, 1525 Broadway.
Willow Grove Park Advisory Committee (PAC): 5:30 p.m., port offices, 10 Port Way, Longview.
Port of Longview Board of Commissioners: 10 a.m., port offices, 10 Port Way, Longview; regular meeting.
Port of Columbia County Commissioners: 8:30 a.m., Port of Columbia County office, 100 E St., Columbia City, Ore.
United States Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 71: 7 p.m., Kelso Rizad building, 1800 Western Lane, Kelso; to make the public aware of boating safety regulations and safety equipment; Bob, 360-431-7648.
Woodland Combined PTSA: 6 p.m., board meeting; Woodland Intermediate School library, 2250 Lewis River Road.
MARCH 12
Kalama Planning Commission: 6 p.m., Kalama City Hall, Council Chambers, 320 N. First St.
Kalama Public Library board: 5:15 p.m., Kalama Public Library, 312 N. First St.
Longview City Council: 7 p.m., council chambers, second floor, Longview City Hall, 1525 Broadway.
The Daily News normally publishes public meetings Saturdays. The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. Thursday the week of publication.