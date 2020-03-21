Public Meetings: March 23-26

Editor’s note: Some of these meetings may have been cancelled because of the COVID-19 virus issues. If so, please send an email to frontdoor@tdn.com.
MARCH 23
Castle Rock City Council: 7:30 p.m., Castle Rock Senior Center, 222 Second Ave. S.W.
Clatskanie School District: 6:30 p.m., Clatskanie Middle/High School, Room No. 707, 471 S.W. Belair Drive.
Cowlitz County Fair Board: 5:30 p.m., Cowlitz County Event Center, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview.
Cowlitz County Fire District No. 3: 5 p.m., 5055 Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, Toutle.
Cowlitz County Fire District No. 6: 3 p.m., 146 A St., Castle Rock.
Highlands Neighborhood Association: 6-7 p.m., 292 21st Ave., Longview; 360-232-8575.
Kalama School District No. 402: 7 p.m., Kalama Middle/High School library, 548 China Garden Road; 360-673-5282.
Kalama School District No. 402: 7 p.m., superintendent’s office, 548 China Garden Road; 360-673-5282.
Kelso Civil Service Commission: noon, City Hall, 203 S. Pacific Ave.
Kelso School Board No. 458: 6 p.m., Rose Valley Elementary School, 1502 Rose Valley Road, Kelso.
Lewis County Commissioners: 10 a.m., Board of County Commissioners hearing room, Lewis County Courthouse, 351 N.W. North St., Chehalis.
Longview School Board No. 122: CANCELLED. 6:30 p.m., district office, 2715 Lilac St.
Longview Historic Preservation Commission: 5:30 p.m., Longview City Hall, small conference room, 1525 Broadway; public invited.
Winlock City Council: 7:15 p.m., City Hall, 323 N.E. First.
Woodland School District No. 404: 6 p.m., district meeting room, 800 Third St.
MARCH 24
Castle Rock School Board No. 401: 6 p.m., Castle Rock Elementary School Annex (the modular), Room 601, 620 Roake Ave. (behind the elementary school); handicapped accessible.
Cowlitz County Board of Health: 10 a.m., Cowlitz County Administration Building, 207 Fourth Ave. N., Kelso.
Cowlitz County Commissioners: 9 a.m., County Administration Building, commissioners hearing room; 207 N. Fourth Ave., Kelso.
Cowlitz County Fire District No. 5: 9 a.m., Fire Station 52, 415 Todd Road, Kalama.
Cowlitz PUD Board: 2 p.m., PUD Auditorium, 961 12th Ave., Longview.
You have free articles remaining.
Cowlitz County Rodeo Board: 6 p.m., Cowlitz Regional Conference Center, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview.
Downtown Woodland Revitalization Committee: 9 a.m., Grange Hall, 400 Davidson Ave.
Educational Service District 112 Board of Directors: 9 a.m., business meeting; ESD 112 Columbia Room, 2500 N.E. 65th Ave., Vancouver.
Longview Sister City Commission: 6 p.m., City Hall small conference room, 1525 Broadway.
Toutle Lake School Board No. 130: 7 p.m., Toutle Lake High School library, 5050 Spirit Lake Memorial Highway.
Wahkiakum County Commissioners: 9:30 a.m., Courthouse third floor public meeting room, 64 Main St., Cathlamet.
Woodland Chamber of Commerce: noon, Oak Tree Restaurant, 1020 Atlantic Ave.; 360-225-9552.
Wahkiakum School Board: 7 p.m., Wahkiakum High School, 500 S. Third St., Cathlamet.
Woodland Chamber of Commerce: noon, Oak Tree Restaurant, 1020 Atlantic Ave.; 360-225-9552.
MARCH 25
911 Public Authority: 10 a.m., Hall of Justice, 312 First Ave. S., Kelso.
Columbia County Board of Commissioners: 10 a.m. regular meeting; 1 p.m. staff meeting, Courthouse, commissioners hearing room 308, 230 Strand St., St. Helens.
Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue: 5:30 p.m., 701 Vine St., Kelso.
Cowlitz County Planning Commission: 7 p.m., Cowlitz County Administration Building, 207 N. Fourth Ave., Kelso.
LCCAC Board of Directors: 5:30 p.m., CAP office, 1526 Commerce Ave., Longview.
Port of Longview Board of Commissioners: 10 a.m., port offices, 10 Port Way, Longview; regular meeting.
Port of Columbia County Commissioners: 5 p.m., Port of Columbia County office, 100 E St., Columbia City, Ore.
Three Rivers Regional Waste Water Authority Operating Board: 10 a.m., Three Rivers Regional Wastewater Plant, 467 Fibre Way, Longview.
MARCH 26
Columbia 9-1-1 Communications District Board: 9-11 a.m., Columbia 9-1-1 Communications District office, 58611 McNulty Way, St. Helens, Ore.
Cowlitz County Homeless Housing Task Force: 2-3:30 p.m., 1952 Ninth Ave., Longview (conference room 1); Eric McCrandall, 360-270-8305.
Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Governments: noon-1 p.m., general meeting room, Cowlitz County Administration Building, 207 Fourth Ave. N., Kelso.
Longview City Council: 7 p.m., council chambers, second floor, Longview City Hall, 1525 Broadway.
Republican Party Precinct Committee Officers: 7 p.m., Republican Party headquarters, 1142 Washington Way, Longview (next to Arby’s).
The Daily News normally publishes public meetings Saturdays. The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. Thursday the week of publication.