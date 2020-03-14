Public Meetings: March 17-20

MARCH 16
Cathlamet Town Council: 7 p.m., River Street Meeting Room, 25 River St.
Clatskanie School District: 6:30 p.m., Clatskanie Middle/High School, Room 707, 471 S.W. Belair Drive.
Constitution Party of Columbia County: 7 p.m., Columbia River PUD, 64001 Columbia River Highway, Deer Island, Ore.; Ray, 503-397-6061.
Lewis County Commissioners: 10 a.m., Board of County Commissioners hearing room, Lewis County Courthouse, 351 N.W. North St., Chehalis.
Longview Parks and Recreation Advisory Board: 5 p.m., Recreation Office, 2920 Douglas St., Longview.
Rainier City Council: 7 p.m., City Hall, 106 B St. W.
Toledo City Council: 7:30 p.m., City Hall, 130 N. Second St.
Woodland City Council: 7 p.m., City Hall, 230 Davidson Ave.; 360-225-8281.
MARCH 17
Columbia River PUD board: 6 p.m., 64001 Columbia River Highway, Deer Island, Ore.
Cowlitz County Commissioners: 9 a.m., County Administration Building, commissioners hearing room; 207 N. Fourth Ave., Kelso.
Cowlitz County Emergency Management — Local Emergency Planning Committee: 3 p.m., Emergency Operations Center, basement of Cowlitz County Hall of Justice building, 312 S.W. First Ave., Kelso.
Kalama Chamber of Commerce: noon, Port of Kalama conference center, 110 W. Marine Drive, Kalama; everyone welcome.
Longview Public Development Authority: 4:30 p.m., City Hall small conference room, 1525 Broadway.
Naselle-Grays River School Board: 6:30 p.m., Naselle Middle School Commons, 793 State Route (SR) 4.
Public Health Foundation of Columbia County Board: 12:30 p.m., Public Health office meeting room, 2370 Gable Road, St. Helens.
Wahkiakum County Commissioners: 9:30 a.m., Courthouse third floor public meeting room, 64 Main St., Cathlamet.
Wahkiakum PUD Commissioners: 8:30 a.m., Wahkiakum PUD meeting room, 45 River St., Cathlamet.
Woodland Chamber of Commerce: noon, Oak Tree Restaurant, 1020 Atlantic Ave.; 360-225-9552.
MARCH 18
Beacon Hill Water and Sewer Board of Commissioners: 4:15 p.m., District Office, 1121 West Side Highway, Kelso; www.bhwsd.org for meeting agenda.
Castle Rock K-8 PTO: 3:30 p.m., Castle Rock Elementary School, 700 Huntington Ave. S.
Columbia County Board of Commissioners: 10 a.m. regular meeting; 1 p.m. staff meeting, Courthouse commissioners’ meeting room 308, 230 Strand St., St. Helens.
Columbia Soil and Water Conservation District (CSWCD): 7:30 p.m. board of directors meeting, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) office, 35285 Millard Road, St. Helens; for details or agenda topics, call 503-397-4555, ext. 100; guests welcome.
Cowlitz Community Network Board: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., County Administration Building annex, second floor conference room, 207 Fourth Ave. N., Kelso; Sharon Weinhold, 360-442-7089.
Cowlitz County Planning Commission: 7 p.m., Cowlitz County Administration Building, 207 N. Fourth Ave., Kelso.
Cowlitz Housing First Coalition: 1:30 p.m., Lower Columbia CAP Altrusa Room, 1526 Commerce Ave., Longview.
Kalama Library Board: 5:15 p.m., Kalama City Council Chambers, 320 N. First (Kalama Library building).
Kelso Housing Authority Board: 2:30 p.m., Kelso Housing Authority Office, 1415 S. 10th Ave.
Lower Columbia Stewardship Community: 6-7:30 p.m., Lower Columbia College Student Center, 1600 Maple St., Longview; Susan, 360-496-5352.
Winlock School Board No. 232: 7 p.m., district office, 311 N.W. Fir St.
MARCH 19
Columbia County Commission on Children and Families: 5:30 p.m., Oregon State University (OSU) Extension Office, 505 N. Columbia River Highway, St. Helens, Ore.
Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 2: 3 p.m., office/maintenance building, 526 North Dike Road, Woodland.
Kalama City Council: 7 p.m., City Hall, Council Chambers, 320 N. First St.
Longview City Council: 7 p.m., council chambers, second floor, Longview City Hall, 1525 Broadway.
Port of Woodland board: 9 a.m., Port of Woodland office, 1608 Guild Road, Woodland; 360-225-6555.
Southwest Washington Regional Airport Authority: 3 p.m., 2215 Parrott Way, Kelso.
Toledo School Board No. 237: 7 p.m., district office, 130 N. Fifth St.
Woodland Planning Commission: 7 p.m., City Council Chambers, second floor, 300 First St.
MARCH 20
Go4th Festival Committee: 7 a.m., Longview Sewing and Kitchen, 1113 Vandercook Way, Longview.
The Daily News normally publishes public meetings Saturdays. The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. Thursday the week of publication.