Public Meetings: March 8-12

MARCH 8
Longview School District: 5:30 p.m. special board of directors meeting held via the Zoom platform. To join the meeting, log in to https://longview122.zoom.us/j/91555516312 or call 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 915 5551 6312. Pass code: 264757.
MARCH 9
Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 1: 9 a.m. board of supervisors meeting, 5350 Pacific Way, Longview. Due to to the public health emergency and restriction ordered by Gov. Jay Inslee, the meeting is being partially conducted by teleconference and recorded. Before the meeting is called for, participants will state their names and positions. The public is welcome to attend in person, via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82112068029 or via teleconference. To join via teleconference, call 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID for Zoom and teleconference: 821 1206 8029.
Cowlitz County Commissioners: 9 a.m. board meeting via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/94612805144 or by calling 1-253-215-8782, then punching in 94612805144#. Meetings are shown live on KLTV, government access channel 29. Written comments on the agenda items may be submitted before or after the public meeting by sending an email to cowlitz@co.cowitz.wa.us with PUBLIC COMMENT in the subject line. All the documents/attachments and weekly calendar can be viewed online at http://www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/index.aspx?NID=535.
Cowlitz County Fire Protection District No. 5: 9 a.m. board of commissioners, Station 52, 415 Todd Road, Kalama. Meeting also available via GoToMeeting. To join the meeting, visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/150719573. By phone, call 1-571-317-3112. Access code: 150 719 573. For details, call the district headquarters at 360-673-2222.
Public Utility District No. 1 of Cowlitz County: 2 p.m. board meeting via Microsoft Teams. People interested in participating via computer are asked to email Barbara Taylor at btaylor@cowlitzpud.org by noon, Tuesday, March 9, to be added. To participate by phone, call 1-929-346-7261 (Conference ID: 328 549 9637#) at the time of the meeting. Agenda posted on the PUD website at www.cowlitzpud.org.
MARCH 10
Cowlitz County Park and Recreation Advisory Board: 5:30 p.m., Cowlitz County Administration Building conference room B, 207 Fourth Ave., Kelso.
Cowlitz Transit Authority: 4 p.m. regular board meeting via Zoom at https://us02web.Zoom.us/j/86597285745; or via phone by calling 1-253-215-8782. If that number is busy, try the following numbers, 1-346-248-7799, 1-408-638-0968, 1-699-900-6833, 1-301-715-8592, 1-312-626-6799 or 1-646-876-9923. ID: 865 9278 5745. Panelists are board members and staff only. All members of the public are encouraged to listen to the meeting and participate via a moderator. Agendas can be found at www.mylongview.com under “Agendas and Minutes.” Additionally, the meeting will be streamed on KLTV, government access cable channel 29 and on the KLTV website at www.kltv.org. For details on Zoom accessibility, call the CTA board clerk’s office at 360-442-5664.
Educational Service District 112: 3-4 p.m., board of directors business meeting via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83060393311. To join by phone, call 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 83060393311##. Full agenda for this meeting is available online at https://www.esd112.org/about/ board/.
Lower Columbia College: 5 p.m. board of trustees special executive meeting via Zoom at https://lowercolumbia.zoom.us/j/85135219725. Meeting ID: 851 3521 9725. People with disabilities who require an accommodation while attending the meeting are asked to call the president’s office 360-442-2100 as soon as possible to allow sufficient time to make arrangements.
Port of Longview: 10 a.m. board of commissioners meeting via Zoom. To join meeting via personal computer: https://bit.ly/3v6NvGT. Meeting ID: 847 9107 8183, pass code: rbrL@+@3N#. To connect via the web to Zoom, go to www.Zoom.com, click Join Meeting, meeting ID: 847 9107 8183, pass code: 688472569. To connect via mobile device: Download the Zoom App via iOS App Store or Google Play, open the Zoom App and click on Join Meeting, meeting ID: 847 9107 8183, passcode: 688472569. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID: 847 9107 8183, passcode: 688472569. The full agenda is online at https://bit.ly/3edJYAs. For technical assistance, email cparadis@portoflongview.com or smartin@portoflongview.com. Public comment will be taken before and during the meeting via email at PublicComment@portoflongview.com. Attendees also can utilize the Zoom programming to make a comment or raise their hands. The meeting can be viewed on government cable access channel 29 and will be posted at KLTV.org at the end of the meeting.
Willow Grove Park Advisory: 5:30 p.m. board meeting via Zoom at https://bit.ly/2OuOjnL. Meeting ID: 848 6173 7825. Pass code: DC2%C=39p. To connect via the web, visit www.Zoom.com. Click on Join Meeting. Meeting Number: 848 6173 7825. Pass code: 571321153. To connect via mobile device: download the Zoom App via iOS App Store or Google Play. Open the Zoom App and Click on Join Meeting. Meeting Number: 848 6173 7825. Pass code: 571321153. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 848 6173 7825. Pass code: 571321153. cparadis@portoflongview.com or smartin@portoflongview.com. Public comment will be taken before and during the meeting via email. The email address is: PublicComment@portoflongview.com. Participants also may also use the Zoom programming to raise their hands or make comments.
MARCH 11
Longview City Council: 6 p.m. workshop via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8527549328. To join by phone, call one of the following numbers: 1-253-215-8782, 1-669-900-6833, 1-346-248-7799, 1-408-638-0968 , 1-646-876-9923, 1-301-715-8592 or 1-312-626-6799. Meeting ID: 852 2754 9328. Also, 7 p.m. regular meeting via Zoom via same website, phone numbers and meeting ID. For information about Zoom accessibility, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 360-442-5041.