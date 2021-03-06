Public Meetings: March 8-12

Lower Columbia College : 5 p.m. board of trustees special executive meeting via Zoom at https://lowercolumbia.zoom.us/j/85135219725 . Meeting ID: 851 3521 9725. People with disabilities who require an accommodation while attending the meeting are asked to call the president’s office 360-442-2100 as soon as possible to allow sufficient time to make arrangements.

Port of Longview: 10 a.m. board of commissioners meeting via Zoom. To join meeting via personal computer: https://bit.ly/3v6NvGT. Meeting ID: 847 9107 8183, pass code: rbrL@+@3N#. To connect via the web to Zoom, go to www.Zoom.com, click Join Meeting, meeting ID: 847 9107 8183, pass code: 688472569. To connect via mobile device: Download the Zoom App via iOS App Store or Google Play, open the Zoom App and click on Join Meeting, meeting ID: 847 9107 8183, passcode: 688472569. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID: 847 9107 8183, passcode: 688472569. The full agenda is online at https://bit.ly/3edJYAs. For technical assistance, email cparadis@portoflongview.com or smartin@portoflongview.com. Public comment will be taken before and during the meeting via email at PublicComment@portoflongview.com. Attendees also can utilize the Zoom programming to make a comment or raise their hands. The meeting can be viewed on government cable access channel 29 and will be posted at KLTV.org at the end of the meeting.