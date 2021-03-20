Public Meetings: March 22-26

MARCH 22
Educational Service District 112: 3-5 p.m., board of directors business meeting via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82370045482. To join by phone, call 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 81504012582##. Full agenda for this meeting is available online at https://www.esd112.org/about/ board/.
Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington: 4 p.m. board meeting, 820 11th Ave., Longview.
Longview School District: 5:30 p.m. special board of directors meeting held via the Zoom platform. To join the meeting, log in to https://longview122.zoom.us/j/94734016933 or call 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 947 3401 6933. Pass code: 417827. Purpose: to discuss the annual superintendent evaluation per RCW 42.30.110(1)(g).
MARCH 23
Cowlitz County PUD (Public Utility District No. 1): 2 p.m. board meeting via Microsoft Teams. People interested in participating via computer are asked to email Barbara Taylor at btaylor@cowlitzpud.org by noon, Tuesday, March 23, to be added. To participate by phone, call 1-929-346-7261 (Conference ID: 637 791 122#) at the time of the meeting. Agenda posted on the PUD website at www.cowlitzpud.org.
Cowlitz County Fire Protection District No. 5: 9 a.m. board of commissioners, Station 52, 415 Todd Road, Kalama. Meeting also available via GoToMeeting. To join the meeting, visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/150719573. By phone, call 1-571-317-3112. Access code: 150 719 573. For details, call the district headquarters at 360-673-2222.
MARCH 25
Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Governments: noon board of directors meeting via Zoom. Members of the public who would like to attend should call 360-577-3041.
Kalama Civil Service Commission: 5:30 p.m., Kalama City Hall, 195 N. First St., Kalama
MARCH 26
Area Agency on Aging and Disabilities of Southwest Washington: 1 p.m. council of governments meeting, 201 N.E. 73rd St., Vancouver. People wanting to attend by teleconference should call 360-735-5721 three days before the meeting to discuss accommodations. Details: Karen Wolfe, 360-735-5721.
The deadline for submission for the public meetings calendar is 5 p.m. Thursday each week.