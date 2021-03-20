Public Meetings: March 22-26

MARCH 22

Educational Service District 112: 3-5 p.m., board of directors business meeting via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82370045482. To join by phone, call 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 81504012582##. Full agenda for this meeting is available online at https://www.esd112.org/about/ board/.

Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington: 4 p.m. board meeting, 820 11th Ave., Longview.

Longview School District: 5:30 p.m. special board of directors meeting held via the Zoom platform. To join the meeting, log in to https://longview122.zoom.us/j/94734016933 or call 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 947 3401 6933. Pass code: 417827. Purpose: to discuss the annual superintendent evaluation per RCW 42.30.110(1)(g).

MARCH 23