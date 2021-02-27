Public Meetings:March 1-5

MARCH 1

Lexington Flood Control Zone District : 10 a.m., Public Works Administration Building conference room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, members of the public are invited to attend meetings via GoToMeetings. From computer, tablet or smart phone visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/5507201157 or call in by dialing 1-646-749-3122. Access code: 507 201 157.

Woodland City Council: 7 p.m. board meeting, City Council chambers, 200 East Scott Ave. The public may join in-person following mask and social distancing rules. Attendance will be limited in the council chambers. The public also may join virtually via GoToMeetings at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/301035277. Access code: 301 035 277. To join by phone, call 1-866-899-4679 (toll free) or 1-571-317-3116. Same access code as above. The public may access and join the meeting or if they wish to provide citizens’ comments. They also can watch the meeting at www.ci.woodland.wa.us under the CivicWeb portal.