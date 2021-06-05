Public Meetings: June 7-11

JUNE 7

Lexington Flood Control Zone District: 10 a.m., Public Works Administration Building conference room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, members of the public are invited to attend meetings via GoToMeetings. From computer, tablet or smart phone visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/5507201157 or call in by dialing 1-646-749-3122. Access code: 507 201 157.

Woodland City Council: 7 p.m. open record public hearing, Council Chambers inside Woodland Police Department, 200 East Scott Ave., Woodland. Meeting purpose: to receive comments from interested individuals for the city’s Transportation Improvement Program for the 2021-2026 time period. For details, contact Public Works Director Tracy Coleman at 300 E. Scott Ave., P.O. Bo 9, Woodland, WA 98674; or call 360-225-7999.

JUNE 8

Cowlitz Conservation District: 4 p.m. board meeting held jointly with the Wahkiakum Conservation District board of supervisors, Cathlamet Marina, covered barbecue area, 500 Second St., Cathlamet. Meeting accommodations are in person only and because of limited seating, requires a reserved seat. Face masks required. For details, call Lisa Martin at 360-355-3508.