Public Meetings: June 28-July 2

JUNE 28
Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington: 4 p.m. board meeting via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/88286956372. The link also may be found at the HOSWWA website at hoswwa.org. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 98353826192.
Kalama School Board: 7 p.m. meeting, Kalama Elementary School, 549 China Garden Road, Kalama. Link to view the meeting will be posted June 28 at kalamaschools.org.
JUNE 30
Visual Arts Commission: 5 p.m. via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/6506561397. Meeting ID: 650 656 1397. To join by phone, call 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 650 656-1397.
JULY 1
Diking Improvement District No. 15: 5 p.m. board of supervisors meeting, Public Works Administration Building, training room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso.
Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 3: 8 a.m. board of supervisors, Public Works Administration Building training room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso.
Drainage Improvement District No. 1: canceled. Next meeting set for 7:30 p.m. p.m. Aug. 5, Public Works Administration Building conference room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso.
Kalama City Council: 7 p.m. meeting. Council agenda posted June 25 at www.cityofkalama.com. For details on how to attend, visit the website, the City of Kalama Facebook page, call 360-673-4561 or send an email to cityclerk@cityofkalama.com.
The deadline for submission for the public meetings calendar is 5 p.m. Thursday each week.