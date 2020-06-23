Public Meetings: June 23-25

JUNE 23
Cowlitz County Fire District No. 1: 7 p.m., Station 1-2, 3148 Lewis River Road, Woodland.
Cowlitz County PUD: 2 p.m. meeting via phone/computer through Microsoft Teams. People interested in attending are asked to email Barbara Taylor at btaylor@cowlitzpud.org by 10 a.m. June 22.
Educational Service District No. 112 board of directors: 3-5 p.m. via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/98092205118. Full agenda for the meeting available at https://www.esd112.org/about/board.
JUNE 24
Three Rivers Regional Wastewater Authority operating board: 10 a.m., Three Rivers Regional Wastewater Plant Conference Room, 467 Fibre Way, Longview.
JUNE 25
Kalama Civil Service Commission: June 25 meeting has been canceled. Next tentative meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. July 23.
